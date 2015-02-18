Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Righetti High School Student Diagnosed with Whooping Cough

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 18, 2015 | 4:30 p.m.

A Righetti High School student has been diagnosed with whooping cough, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials said Wednesday.

The student, whose name and grade were not released, is not attending school at the present time, according to officials.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District was contacted by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officials late Tuesday.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that frequently includes a cough which lasts two weeks or more and becomes severe and persistent, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The cough is often accompanied by a whooping sound, especially in children. In some individuals, the cough may be minimal, but still is persistent.

A vaccine exists and is first given at 2 months of age, offering protection after four doses. 

Young children, especially those under age 1, are most at risk, leading public health officials to urged caregivers and parents of young children to get the vaccine.

District officials notified students, parents and staff about the illness.

"SMJUHSD officials are urging anyone experiencing whooping cough symptoms to immediately seek medical care from their physician,” the district said in a written statement.

The Righetti High School student’s diagnosis comes as California Department of Public Health officials have announced that the state is in the middle of “pertussis epidemic.”

So far this year, 441 cases with onset in 2015 have been reported to CDPH. One death occurred, involving a child less than 3 weeks old at the onset of whooping cough, according to a CDPH report.

Whooping cough is cyclical with peaks every three to five years, state officials said, noting the last epidemic in the state occurred in 2010.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 