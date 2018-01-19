Wolf Endorses Susan Epstein for 2nd Dist. Supervisor

Supervisor Janet Wolf, who is not seeking re-election, has announced she is endorsing Goleta Union School District Trustee Susan Epstein for county supervisor in the June 5 election.

“I enthusiastically endorse Susan Epstein to succeed me as 2nd Dist. supervisor," Wolf said.

"I've known Susan as a colleague, neighbor and community leader for over 15 years, and I’ve observed her strong commitment to children, families, and quality of life in our neighborhoods,” Wolf said.



“She shares my values on the environment, sustainability, careful community planning, prioritizing public safety and emergency preparedness," Wolf said.

"As a resident, parent and School Board member in the Eastern Goleta Valley, Susan has strongly advocated for the Goleta library, parks and open spaces, while remaining engaged in the issues and activities within the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta," Wolf said.

“Susan is a tireless, positive and progressive leader who gets things done in a manner that will benefit the entire community,” Wolf said.

"It means a lot to me to have the support and confidence of someone who knows the job better than anyone. I'm honored that she trusts me to continue the important work of serving the 2nd District," said Epstein.

"Janet had the vision more than a decade ago to advocate for the county to build an Emergency Operations Center," Epstein said.

"Giving our emergency personnel the resources they need, including this state of the art facility, has been instrumental in coordinated responses and indeed, in saving lives," said Epstein.

“I enjoy bringing people of different perspectives, organizations, and businesses together to find solutions," Epstein said.

"We must plan thoughtfully and use the county’s money wisely to maximize our ability to provide essential services to our residents, our children, and our grandchildren,” she said.

Epstein earned a bachelor of science degree while studying computer science at Stanford University, then graduated from the University of Chicago Law School.

She was voted the Cox Communications Environmental Hero in 2013 for leading the effort to eliminate pesticides in 120 acres of playing fields, and transforming school meals to locally sourced and cooked from scratch.

She is a member of the county’s Eastern Goleta Valley Community Wildfire Protection Plan development team. She has evacuated with her family multiple times during recent wildfires.

Epstein is also the founding director of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Village, which creates partnerships between local agencies and businesses to support seniors staying independent successfully in their homes.

For more information contact: Mary Rose, 448-0663, or email [email protected].

— Mary Rose for Susan Epstein.



