Woman Jumps From Moving Car on Highway 101 North of Carpinteria

Nearby vehicles avoid hitting her and woman is transported to local hospital with major injuries

A woman was transported to the hospital with major injuries after jumping out of a moving car on Highway 101 near Padaro Lane Wednesday night, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Fire engines were dispatched to the scene at 6:32 p.m. for a traffic incident that turned out to be a patient in the left lane, public information officer Grace Donnelly said.

It appears a woman in her early 20s “exited the passenger side of the vehicle” while it was traveling 65 miles per hour in the left lane, Donnelly said.

The vehicle behind that car had slowed down in anticipation — the driver must have seen something, Donnelly notes — and avoided hitting the woman, as did the car in the right lane.

Both of those following vehicles stopped, thereby blocking both lanes of traffic so the woman wasn’t hit by any vehicle, Donnelly said.

“Those cars basically saved her life by stopping, and stopping traffic on the highway,” Donnelly said.

The vehicle the woman jumped out of pulled to the side of the road after the incident.

The woman suffered major injuries from her fall and was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.

No further details were available.

