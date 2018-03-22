David Harsanyi
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Larry Kudlow Is a Big Upgrade for the White House
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: If You’re Trying to Ban Guns, Least You Could Do Is Learn the Basics
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Public-Sector Unions Deserve To Be Destroyed
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: CNN’s Shameful Town Hall Is a Clarifying Moment on Guns
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Our Infrastructure Is Not ‘Crumbling.’ Repeat, Our Infrastructure Is Not ‘Crumbling’
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Be Cautious, but Take the Devin Nunes Memo Seriously
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Russia ‘Fake News’ Scare Is All About Chilling Speech
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Donald Trump’s Greatest Gift Is His Enemies
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Stop Scaremongering. The Press Is Freer Than It’s Ever Been
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: ‘Economists Say’ a Lot of Things. Many of Them Are Wrong
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Democrats Are Fooling Themselves About Tax Reform’s Unpopularity
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Political Journalists Have Themselves to Blame for Sinking Credibility
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: How Democrats Corrupt English to Create Hysteria
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Newspapers Shouldn’t Act Like Super PACs
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Liberals’ Sudden Concern About Bill Clinton’s Behavior Is Cynical
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: GOP’s Virginia Loss Tells Us Little About the State of American Politics
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: We’re About to Find out If Democrats Really Care About Russian Interference
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Trump’s Executive Moves Have Strengthened Checks And Balances
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Even If Trump’s Threat Against NBC Isn’t Serious, It’s Still Destructive
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Come and Take Them
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Republicans Should Reject ‘Bipartisan’ Solution for Obamacare
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Don’t Fall for Jimmy Kimmel’s Cheap Zero-Sum Emotionalism
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Yes, Hillary, the Media Did Help Trump Win. So Did You
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Democrats Are Increasingly Comfortable With Religious Tests
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Pro-Choicers Should Explain Why They Think Eugenics Is Acceptable
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Firing the Google Memo Author, the Company Confirms His Thesis
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Get Government Out of College Discrimination Business
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Media Keep Butchering Facts About Obamacare
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Be Very Worried About the Future of Free Expression
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Trump Jr.‘s Meeting May Not Rise to Treason, But It’s Still Shady as Hell
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: What CNN’s Threat to Dox a Redditor Tells Us About State of Journalism
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: Masterpiece Cakeshop Is Fighting for First Amendment, Not Against Gay Marriage
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: If Alexandria Shooter Is Responsible for Actions, That Standard Should Always Apply
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: You Know What’s Worse Than Overreacting to Terror? Normalizing It
-
Opinions
David Harsanyi: There Is No Political Tribe That Deserves Your Complete Loyalty
- 1. BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 Years - March 22, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.
- 2. San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse - March 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
- 3. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
- 4. Santa Barbara County Considering Caps for Cannabis Cultivation - March 22, 2018 | 6:26 p.m.
- 5. Susan Estrich: And Now There Are 3 - March 22, 2018 | 6:17 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >