Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Authorities are looking for a suspect who posted fraudulent flyers and attempted to access someone’s private property while pretending to represent the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access to Homes

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 