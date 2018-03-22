Local News

-
Santa Barbara County Considering Caps for Cannabis Cultivation
Evacuation Orders Lifted as Santa Barbara County Avoids Major Storm DamageFlood Advisory issued through 11:15 p.m. for Santa Barbara County as additional rain moves through area
Lompoc Council Rejects Asking Voters to Consider Cannabis Tax
Jury Finds Santa Maria Man Guilty of Child-Sex Charges
Freeway Onramp Meter Study Provides Insight about Goleta Traffic Congestion
August Date Set for Orcutt Homicide Preliminary Hearing
Santa Barbara County Braces for Heavy Rainfall, Possible ThunderstormsHigh rainfall rates expected Thursday with potential to cause debris flows, flooding
Santa Maria Adopts Urgency Moratorium For H-2A Housing in Single-Family NeighborhoodsRules restrict temporary ag workers to six per residence for now, after neighbors say some landlords planned to house many more
Storm Dumps Rain on Santa Barbara County; More on the WayMinor incidents of roadway flooding and fallen trees reported as emergency responders kept their eyes on recent burn areas
As Storm Approaches, Santa Barbara City Council Holds Emergency Training Workshop
Santa Barbara City Council OK’s Memorial Statue for Fallen Officers
First Responders Out in Force as Major Storm Targets Santa Barbara CountyCrews and equipment were being staged throughout the South Coast to respond to debris and mud flows and flooding
Jury Begins Deliberating Case Against Lompoc Man Accused of Killing Santa Maria WomanClay Murray charged in connection with fatal shooting of Rebecca Yap in October 2014
Commuter Surfliner Trains Between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Still on TrackLong-sought Amtrak service aimed at workers living in Ventura County and working in Santa Barbara County is scheduled to begin April 2
Supervisors Approve Lower Tipping Fee at Tajiguas Landfill for Loads of Montecito Debris
Powerful Storm Could Unleash Deluge on Santa Barbara CountyMoisture from 'atmospheric river' could lead to high rainfall intensities, flooding and debris flows in and around burn areas
Santa Barbara Approves $6.4 Million to Build Retail and Industrial Buildings Near Airport in Goleta
Defense Attorneys Home in on Witnesses’ Differing Stories In Athletes’ Murder TrialFormer basketball players Ali Mohammed and Lavell White are accused of fatal shooting Terence Richardson near community college campus
Driver Faces Manslaughter Charge in Collision That Killed Elderly Pedestrian in Santa Barbara
Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Ahead of Strong Winter Storm in Santa Barbara CountyHeavy rainfall from Tuesday night through Thursday night could cause debris flows and flash flooding
- 1. Santa Barbara Unified School District to Create Task Force for School-Safety Measures - March 22, 2018 | 10:14 p.m.
- 2. Santa Barbara Volleyball Has Its Way Against Buena - March 22, 2018 | 9:57 p.m.
- 3. BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 Years - March 22, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.
- 4. San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse - March 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
- 5. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
