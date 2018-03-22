Local News

Evacuation Orders Lifted as Santa Barbara County Avoids Major Storm Damage Flood Advisory issued through 11:15 p.m. for Santa Barbara County as additional rain moves through area

Santa Barbara County Braces for Heavy Rainfall, Possible Thunderstorms High rainfall rates expected Thursday with potential to cause debris flows, flooding

Santa Maria Adopts Urgency Moratorium For H-2A Housing in Single-Family Neighborhoods Rules restrict temporary ag workers to six per residence for now, after neighbors say some landlords planned to house many more

Storm Dumps Rain on Santa Barbara County; More on the Way Minor incidents of roadway flooding and fallen trees reported as emergency responders kept their eyes on recent burn areas

First Responders Out in Force as Major Storm Targets Santa Barbara County Crews and equipment were being staged throughout the South Coast to respond to debris and mud flows and flooding

Jury Begins Deliberating Case Against Lompoc Man Accused of Killing Santa Maria Woman Clay Murray charged in connection with fatal shooting of Rebecca Yap in October 2014

Commuter Surfliner Trains Between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Still on Track Long-sought Amtrak service aimed at workers living in Ventura County and working in Santa Barbara County is scheduled to begin April 2

Powerful Storm Could Unleash Deluge on Santa Barbara County Moisture from 'atmospheric river' could lead to high rainfall intensities, flooding and debris flows in and around burn areas

Defense Attorneys Home in on Witnesses’ Differing Stories In Athletes’ Murder Trial Former basketball players Ali Mohammed and Lavell White are accused of fatal shooting Terence Richardson near community college campus