"Lizzie" - submitted on January 8, 2016
|Name
|Lizzie
|
Pet description
|
Female yellow Labrador retreiver (with some Shar-Pei); 7 years old; 74 pounds; soft coat
|Last seen on
|Jan. 6, 2016
|Last seen location
|Off of Turnpike Road near Calle Real
|Contact info
|Tim at 805.403.6323 or Karen at 805.967.4688
|
Additional information
|
Lizzie was frightened by a Jan. 6 thunderstorm and ran away from home off of Turnpike Road and Calle Real. The 7-year-old, 74-pound dog has a very soft coat and is wearing a blue-ish collar with flowers. She has ID tags and is microchipped. She can cover a lot of territory.
"Lost Puppy" - submitted on December 17, 2015
|Name
|Lost Puppy
|
Pet description
|
Female, pit-bull terrier with fawn coat and white markings; 2 years old; 60 pounds; wearing a pink collar
|Last seen on
|Dec. 17, 2015
|Last seen location
|Carpinteria
|Contact info
|Cynthia Trejo, 805.895.9846 or 805.722.5346
|
Additional information
|
Dog was startled and ran away. Reward if found or turned in.
"Ruby" - submitted on October 14, 2015
|Name
|Ruby
|
Pet description
|
White terrier mix, just a few years old.
|Last seen on
|Oct. 14, 2015
|Last seen location
|Salisbury Avenue in Goleta, near the northbound Winchester Canyon Road exit
|Contact info
|Nicole True 805.705.4217
|
Additional information
|
Family believes Wednesday afternoon’s thunder spooked her, and she ran off.
"Monroe (Roe Roe)" - submitted on July 5, 2014
|Name
|Monroe (Roe Roe)
|
Pet description
|
9-month-old Boston terrier, 20 pounds, white dot on head
|Last seen on
|July 4, 2014
|Last seen location
|The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, Calif. 93103
|Contact info
|Jenna Rogers at 559.310.1077
|
Additional information
|
Monroe, nicknamed Roe Roe, is a 9-month-old, 20-pound Boston terrier with a white dot on her head. She was last seen running away from the Santa Barbara Harbor fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. She was last seen running east, in the direction of Montecito. She is family to us, so please, please SHARE this information.
[Noozhawk’s note: Roe Roe was found safe July 5, 2014.]
"Hansie" - submitted on June 13, 2014
|Name
|Hansie
|
Pet description
|
5-year-old salt and pepper miniature Schnauzer
|Last seen on
|Last seen location
|Cold Spring School area
|Contact info
|Vivien at 805.689.6683
|
Additional information
|
Hansie is the dog on the left in the photo.
"PJ" - submitted on April 15, 2014
|Name
|PJ
|
Pet description
|
14-year-old male, black, shorthair cat
|Last seen on
|Aug. 10, 2013
|Last seen location
|68 Alpine Drive in Goleta
|Contact info
|Bianca at 805.246.1646, Anthony at 805.331.4136 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
|
Additional information
|
PJ is a very important part of our family. Please help us find him.
He was last seen in the area of Encanto Heights. Main streets are Ellwood Station Road and Tuolumne Drive.
"Reeces" - submitted on February 19, 2014
|Name
|Reeces
|
Pet description
|
Calico, medium-sized, shorthair cat
|Last seen on
|Last seen location
|Pacific Oaks Apartments, Davenport Road in Goleta
|Contact info
|Hilary at 408.840.1057
|
Additional information
|
Reeces is about a year and a half old. She is extremely skittish and shy, and I suspect she is hiding in a garage, under a deck, etc. She was last seen where the walking trail cuts through to the adjoining neighborhoods (by the tennis/basketball courts).
"Tiger" - submitted on January 7, 2014
|Name
|Tiger
|
Pet description
|
3-year-old male, dark gray with stripes
|Last seen on
|6 p.m. on Jan. 6
|Last seen location
|West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara
|Contact info
|Rachel at 650.291.4320
|
Additional information
"Filbert" - submitted on December 13, 2013
|Name
|Filbert
|
Pet description
|
6-year-old Siamese cat, male, very timid
|Last seen on
|Dec. 12, 2013
|Last seen location
|Cathedral Oaks/Brandon Roads in Santa Barbara
|Contact info
|805.570.1043
|
Additional information
"Gracie" - submitted on July 4, 2013
|Name
|Gracie
|
Pet description
|
5-year-old standard Schnauzer
|Last seen on
|July 2, 2013
|Last seen location
|Cold Spring School neighborhood, Montecito
|Contact info
|Vivien Alexander, 805.689.6683
|
Additional information
"Charlie" - submitted on July 28, 2012
|Name
|Charlie
|
Pet description
|
6-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, tan and white, around 18 pounds. He was wearing a tan collar.
|Last seen on
|July 24, 2012
|Last seen location
|Garcia Road near North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara
|Contact info
|323.630.4315 or 805.570.7543
|
Additional information
|
$500 reward for Charlie’s return, no questions asked! Charlie is “chipped” and his collar has a tag with his name and phone number. He should respond to his name ... and, of course, a treat. :)
"Chip" - submitted on May 26, 2012
|Name
|Chip
|
Pet description
|
5-year-old chocolate lab, approximately 85 pounds with a husky build and is still “intact.” He has a red collar.
|Last seen on
|May 25, 2012
|Last seen location
|De la Guerra and Santa Barbara streets, Santa Barbara
|Contact info
|Chad Monroe, 805.729.4431
|
Additional information
|
Chip was last seen on the morning of May 25 at De la Guerra and Santa Barbara streets. He responds to “Chip” or to “Biscuit” (may think there is a treat).
