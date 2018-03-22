Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

"Lizzie" - submitted on January 8, 2016

Lizzie

Name Lizzie

Pet description

Female yellow Labrador retreiver (with some Shar-Pei); 7 years old; 74 pounds; soft coat
Last seen on Jan. 6, 2016
Last seen location Off of Turnpike Road near Calle Real
Contact info Tim at 805.403.6323 or Karen at 805.967.4688

Additional information

Lizzie was frightened by a Jan. 6 thunderstorm and ran away from home off of Turnpike Road and Calle Real. The 7-year-old, 74-pound dog has a very soft coat and is wearing a blue-ish collar with flowers. She has ID tags and is microchipped. She can cover a lot of territory.

"Lost Puppy" - submitted on December 17, 2015

Name Lost Puppy

Pet description

Female, pit-bull terrier with fawn coat and white markings; 2 years old; 60 pounds; wearing a pink collar
Last seen on Dec. 17, 2015
Last seen location Carpinteria
Contact info Cynthia Trejo, 805.895.9846 or 805.722.5346

Additional information

Dog was startled and ran away. Reward if found or turned in.

"Ruby" - submitted on October 14, 2015

Name Ruby

Pet description

White terrier mix, just a few years old.
Last seen on Oct. 14, 2015
Last seen location Salisbury Avenue in Goleta, near the northbound Winchester Canyon Road exit
Contact info Nicole True 805.705.4217

Additional information

Family believes Wednesday afternoon’s thunder spooked her, and she ran off.

"Monroe (Roe Roe)" - submitted on July 5, 2014

Name Monroe (Roe Roe)

Pet description

9-month-old Boston terrier, 20 pounds, white dot on head
Last seen on July 4, 2014
Last seen location The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, Calif. 93103
Contact info Jenna Rogers at 559.310.1077

Additional information

Monroe, nicknamed Roe Roe, is a 9-month-old, 20-pound Boston terrier with a white dot on her head. She was last seen running away from the Santa Barbara Harbor fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at The Fess Parker, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. She was last seen running east, in the direction of Montecito. She is family to us, so please, please SHARE this information.

[Noozhawk’s note: Roe Roe was found safe July 5, 2014.]

"Hansie" - submitted on June 13, 2014

Article Image

Name Hansie

Pet description

5-year-old salt and pepper miniature Schnauzer
Last seen on
Last seen location Cold Spring School area
Contact info Vivien at 805.689.6683

Additional information

Hansie is the dog on the left in the photo.

"PJ" - submitted on April 15, 2014

Article Image

Name PJ

Pet description

14-year-old male, black, shorthair cat
Last seen on Aug. 10, 2013
Last seen location 68 Alpine Drive in Goleta
Contact info Bianca at 805.246.1646, Anthony at 805.331.4136 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Additional information

PJ is a very important part of our family. Please help us find him.

He was last seen in the area of Encanto Heights. Main streets are Ellwood Station Road and Tuolumne Drive.

"Reeces" - submitted on February 19, 2014

Article Image

Name Reeces

Pet description

Calico, medium-sized, shorthair cat
Last seen on
Last seen location Pacific Oaks Apartments, Davenport Road in Goleta
Contact info Hilary at 408.840.1057

Additional information

Reeces is about a year and a half old. She is extremely skittish and shy, and I suspect she is hiding in a garage, under a deck, etc. She was last seen where the walking trail cuts through to the adjoining neighborhoods (by the tennis/basketball courts).

"Tiger" - submitted on January 7, 2014

Article Image

Name Tiger

Pet description

3-year-old male, dark gray with stripes
Last seen on 6 p.m. on Jan. 6
Last seen location West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara
Contact info Rachel at 650.291.4320

Additional information

"Filbert" - submitted on December 13, 2013

Article Image

Name Filbert

Pet description

6-year-old Siamese cat, male, very timid
Last seen on Dec. 12, 2013
Last seen location Cathedral Oaks/Brandon Roads in Santa Barbara
Contact info 805.570.1043

Additional information

"Gracie" - submitted on July 4, 2013

Article Image

Name Gracie

Pet description

5-year-old standard Schnauzer
Last seen on July 2, 2013
Last seen location Cold Spring School neighborhood, Montecito
Contact info Vivien Alexander, 805.689.6683

Additional information

"Charlie" - submitted on July 28, 2012

Article Image

Name Charlie

Pet description

6-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, tan and white, around 18 pounds. He was wearing a tan collar.
Last seen on July 24, 2012
Last seen location Garcia Road near North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara
Contact info 323.630.4315 or 805.570.7543

Additional information

$500 reward for Charlie’s return, no questions asked! Charlie is “chipped” and his collar has a tag with his name and phone number. He should respond to his name ... and, of course, a treat. :)

"Chip" - submitted on May 26, 2012

Article Image

Name Chip

Pet description

5-year-old chocolate lab, approximately 85 pounds with a husky build and is still “intact.” He has a red collar.
Last seen on May 25, 2012
Last seen location De la Guerra and Santa Barbara streets, Santa Barbara
Contact info Chad Monroe, 805.729.4431

Additional information

Chip was last seen on the morning of May 25 at De la Guerra and Santa Barbara streets. He responds to “Chip” or to “Biscuit” (may think there is a treat).

