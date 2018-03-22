Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Scrub Jays Are Tough Birds

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 22, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: New Moon in Old Moon’s Arms Brings Back Memories

By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | March 18, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

Take a Hike, It’s Good for You

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | March 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Outdoors Q&A: Bag Limit vs. Possession Limit?

By Carrie Wilson | March 16, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

ForestWatch Sues Trump Administration for Failing to Provide Public Records

By Bryant Baker for Los Padres ForestWatch | March 16, 2018 | 2:05 p.m.

Dan McCaslin: Going Solo in Charming Blue Canyon

By Dan McCaslin, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | March 15, 2018 | 10:00 p.m.

Captain’s Log: Sea Otters Win, Other Critters Lose — Good or Bad?

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 15, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Dusk Offers Excellent Chance to See Mercury, Venus After Dark

By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | March 11, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

Outdoors Q&A: Making Sense of Bait Regulations

By Carrie Wilson | March 9, 2018 | 4:00 a.m.

Captain’s Log: Capping Off Wellhead Cleans Up Critter Habitat

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 8, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Look Up for a Hare-y Tale in the Winter Sky

By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | March 4, 2018 | 12:30 p.m.

Outdoors Q&A: Small Game Hunting Restrictions

By Carrie Wilson | March 2, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Captain’s Log: A Bit of Political Humor

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 1, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Dan McCaslin: Visit Carrizo Plain and Painted Rock Before Trump Administration Strikes Again

By Dan McCaslin, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | February 26, 2018 | 9:37 p.m.
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: ‘Linking’ Star of Taurus Brings Best of 2 Constellations

By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | February 25, 2018 | 12:30 p.m.

Outdoors Q&A: Is Photo of My Fishing License Good Enough?

By Carrie Wilson | February 23, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Captain’s Log: Tragic Accident While Target Shooting Took My Grandson

By Capt. David Bacon | February 22, 2018 | 6:35 p.m.
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: Orion Proudly Shines Atop a Stellar Nursery

By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | February 18, 2018 | 12:30 p.m.

Outdoors Q&A: Measuring Lobsters the Right Way

By Carrie Wilson | February 16, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Captain’s Log: County Staff Work Long Hours to Dump Montecito Mud

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | February 15, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Mountain Bike Groups Throwing Fundraising Event for Santa Barbara Trails Recovery

By Ray Ford, Noozhawk Outdoors Writer | @riveray | February 15, 2018 | 12:50 p.m.

Dan McCaslin: Blue Canyon Still Green, Sacred and Serene

By Dan McCaslin, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | February 12, 2018 | 2:48 p.m.
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: A Stellar Romance Rises in the Sky, Sort Of

By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | February 11, 2018 | 1:00 p.m.

Volunteers Raising Funds to Help Restore Happy Trails

By Lori Rafferty for Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers | February 10, 2018 | 3:08 p.m.

Outdoors Q&A: What’s Most Common Hunting Violation?

By Carrie Wilson | February 9, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 