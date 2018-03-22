Photo of the Day

Rainbow Over Hotel Milo on the Santa Barbara waterfront.

A bucolic day in rural Isla Vista.

A rainbow appears over Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta on Friday morning.

From its towering perch, an osprey keeps an eye on prey at the Santa Barbara breakwater. Shot with a Canon 5D, 24-70 lens, ISO 200, f4.5, 1/50 sec.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills is a traditional Hindu mandir that was completed in 2012 with the help of nearly 1,000 volunteer construction workers and trades professionals, many of them second-generation Indian-Americans. Taken with a G5 Motorola phone.

Picture perfect Goleta day.

Another beautiful day on the ski slopes at Mammoth.

