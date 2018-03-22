Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Photo of the Day

Rainbow Over Hotel Milo

Rainbow Over Hotel Milo on the Santa Barbara waterfront.

Sent by: Kurt Liestenfeltz / www.floatograph.com | March 22, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Bucolic Day in Isla Vista

A bucolic day in rural Isla Vista.

Sent by: Leonor Reyes | March 21, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Dos Pueblos High School Rainbow

A rainbow appears over Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta on Friday morning.

Sent by: Kevin Gleason | March 20, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Osprey Watch

From its towering perch, an osprey keeps an eye on prey at the Santa Barbara breakwater. Shot with a Canon 5D, 24-70 lens, ISO 200, f4.5, 1/50 sec.

Sent by: Harri Knuutinen | March 19, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

A Mandir of Magnificence

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills is a traditional Hindu mandir that was completed in 2012 with the help of nearly 1,000 volunteer construction workers and trades professionals, many of them second-generation Indian-Americans. Taken with a G5 Motorola phone.

Sent by: Janet King | March 18, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Picture Perfect Day

Picture perfect Goleta day.

Sent by: Tom Modugno / goletasurfing.com | March 17, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.
 

Photo of the Day

Another Beautiful Day at Mammoth

Another beautiful day on the ski slopes at Mammoth.

Sent by: Kim Clark / Noozhawk | March 16, 2018 | 5:00 p.m.

