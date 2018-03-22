-
Local News
Ray Ford: Driving Road to Jameson Reservoir Yields a Heavy HeartSunday Trek into backcountry reveals major damage to area's watershed, destruction of caretaker's cabin
-
Local News
Ray Ford: Rugged Matilija Residents Make Decision to Stick it OutWith Thomas Fire burning not far away, a few hardy souls prepare for onslaught of flames
-
Local News
Ray Ford: Thomas Fire Threat May Be Coming from Entirely Unanticipated DirectionFlames heading west from the northwest flank of blaze could put Carpinteria at risk
-
Local News
Ray Ford: Perspectives from the Fire Scene in Santa Rosa'Nothing could prepare me for the sight in front of me' as I toured the vast wildfire devastation
-
Local News
Ray Ford: Dramatic Rescue at Circle V Saves Trapped Children, Camp Counselors During Whittier FireBulldozer operator clears the road for the Search and Rescue team caravan to safely evacuate kids and staff as flames and smoke headed toward the camp
-
Outdoors
Ray Ford: I Madonnari Brings Artists, Community Together and Is a Favorite Tradition for MeArtists create amazing paintings in three days, armed only with a few pieces of chalk and using a quarter-acre of weathered asphalt pavement as their canvasses
-
Outdoors
Ray Ford: Joshua Tree National Park a Land of Enchanting Stone — and HikesEvening light at desert park is some of most spectacular you’ll find anywhere; it imparts a rich golden coloring on thousands of gigantic boulders and rock walls
-
Outdoors
Ray Ford: In Today’s Digital Age, Is It Time to Trash Your Topo Maps?Ease of electronics may make finding your way a bit more precise, but there’s still something to be said for a paper trail
-
Outdoors
Ray Ford: Carrizo Plain — A Land Where You Can Hear the QuietNational monument in San Luis Obispo County is home to one of California’s most important grasslands and is worth a visit, not just during a wildflower super bloom
-
Outdoors
Ray Ford: Reopening Historic Franklin Trail – Mountain Access After a Half CenturyDream of hiking to top of the mountains behind Carpinteria will return, 40 years after lower parts of the trail were closed to public
-
Outdoors
Ray Ford: Buena Vista Canyon — A Hidden Jewel in Montecito FoothillsNarrow canyon walls, lush vegetation, a hint of fall coloring and views over the canyon at the upper end of the trail: who could want more in a hike?
-
Outdoors
Ray Ford: Young America’s Foundation Challenges Legitimacy of Reagan Ranch Trail PlanSanta Barbara-based group sues Santa Barbara County over proposed trail across private property it calls ‘significant cultural and historical resource’
