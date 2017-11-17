Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 8:18 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
Reimagine: Santa Barbara
A vacant storefront on the 400 block of State Street has a sign encouraging people to walk two blocks to a nearby restaurant.
Accelerate State Street Program Aims to Lessen Regulations for Downtown Businesses

Business community sees it as a good start, but not enough to fix city's perceived overregulation and slow permit process
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 17, 2017 | 9:18 p.m.
Reimagine: Santa Barbara — A Noozhawk Special Report

By Melinda Johnson, Noozhawk Special Projects Editor | @NoozhawkNews | November 26, 2017 | 8:00 p.m.
Talk of Housing Keeps Popping Up in Any Conversation about Downtown Santa Barbara’s Future

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 12, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.
Parking Availability Remains a Significant Advantage of Downtown Santa Barbara

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 5, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.
In Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, Creative Destruction Paves Millennial Hotspot

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 3, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.
Take a Video Tour of Santa Barbara’s State Street

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 1, 2017 | 6:47 p.m.
Santa Barbara Authorities Boost Law Enforcement Presence Downtown in Response to Business Concerns

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 29, 2017 | 11:45 p.m.
State Street a Centerpiece for Parades, Festivals, Farmers Markets and Special Events

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 29, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.
Homelessness, Aggressive and Nuisance Behaviors Hard to Hide on State Street

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 25, 2017 | 10:15 p.m.
Santa Barbara’s Push for Sales Tax Hike Has Greater Urgency with Loss of Redevelopment Funds

By Jessica Haro, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 25, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.
Market Changes Force Retail Disruption on State Street, But Open New Possibilities for the Future

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina
| October 22, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.
State Street May be Showing Its Age, But It’s Still the Heart of Santa Barbara

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 22, 2017 | 11:00 p.m.
Tourism Dollars Help Keep Santa Barbara’s Economy Cruising Along

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 22, 2017 | 8:15 p.m.

 
 