Sponsorship Application

Noozhawk supports a broad spectrum of local community organizations and events. Although news is our business, we believe we have a corporate social responsibility to enrich and improve our community through strategic philanthropy. We’re proud of the role we’ve been playing in Santa Barbara County since our launch in 2007.

Our support isn’t limited to what our reporters can cover. We publish nonprofit-contributed news and information, provide a discounted nonprofit jobs board and a FREE community calendar, and frequently partner with area foundations and nonprofit organizations on programs and projects.

Qualified nonprofit clients receive a discounted nonprofit advertising rate as well as 50/50 in-kind sponsorships for events and initiatives. A minimum advertising purchase of $600 is required for sponsorship consideration. Maximum amount: $2,000.

To apply, please complete the Sponsorship Application below. The deadline for consideration is 60 days prior to the event.

Due to the large number of requests we receive, our deadline must be met for sponsorship consideration.