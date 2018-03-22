Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Simple Fish Wines Will Get You Hooked

Sommelier Jeff Fisher quickly made a name for himself with his noteworthy label
By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | January 22, 2018 | 12:31 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO LOOK FOR PROPERTY
 
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Shop Local for New Year’s Eve Libations

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | December 28, 2017 | 6:30 a.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Four Ways to Drink Your Way Into the Holiday Spirit

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | December 4, 2017 | 9:19 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: State Street’s Satellite Wine Bar Offers More Than Wine Tasting

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | November 4, 2017 | 7:20 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Santa Barbara Cider Co. Serves Perfect Pairing for Autumn, Gluten-Free Imbibers

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | October 3, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Drink In the Quirky Vibes of Los Alamos

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | August 30, 2017 | 12:00 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: High Roller Tiki Lounge Serves Up Wine-Inspired Cocktails

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | August 3, 2017 | 4:47 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Bottlest Offers DIY Wines and Top-Shelf Cocktails

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | July 6, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Santa Barbara Zoo Offers Unique Twist to Happy Hour

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | June 16, 2017 | 9:21 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Top Three (Hidden) Reasons to Drink in the Santa Ynez Valley

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | May 10, 2017 | 3:00 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Draughtsmen Aleworks Brewing Series of Gluten-Reduced Beers

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | April 21, 2017 | 12:01 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones Haaf: Bacara Resort & Spa’s Angel Oak Restaurant Features List of 1,200 Wines

By Tara Jones Haaf | March 19, 2017 | 6:50 p.m.
Lifestyle

Tara Jones: Annual Wine Races Inspire Imbibers and Wannabe Runners

By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | February 4, 2017 | 12:26 a.m.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 