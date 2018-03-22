Want to Work?
We love our staff but we’re always interested in growing and meeting talented new people — in journalism, photography and videography, sales, marketing or Web work. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, a roll-up-the-sleeves mentality and the goods to prove it, we want to talk to you. E-mail a cover letter, résumé and a portfolio to Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
If you’re a college or high school student interested in interning with Noozhawk, same deal. We offer internships in sales and marketing, reporting, photography and Web development. We’re also happy to work with a few junior high and elementary school-age students on a limited basis.
