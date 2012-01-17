Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Head Start Program Scores Above National Average

Rep. Capps will be honored as California's '2012 Friend Head Start' for her support of state programs

By Tami Snow for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County | January 17, 2012 | 4:33 p.m.

The Community Action Commission’s Head Start program in Santa Barbara County was recently recognized for their outstanding excellence in early childhood education.

Results from the 2011 preschool classroom observations with the Classroom Assessment Scoring Systems (CLASS tool) were released this month and show that the Head Start program in Santa Barbara Country excels well above the national average.

Coupled with this good news on local early childhood education, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will be honored this month as California’s 2012 Friend Head Start for her unwavering support of California’s Head Start programs, which play a key role in the transformation of early childhood education.

“Congresswomen Capps has long been an enduring advocate for Head Start in Congress and wholeheartedly believes in the value of the Head Start program for the child, family and the community,” CAC Executive Director Fran Forman said. “Community Action Commission and First 5 are thrilled that she has been recognized for her extraordinary efforts in supporting the youngest members of our community and their families.”

Twenty-five randomly selected Head Start classrooms were observed last spring by the Triennial Federal On-Site Monitoring review. Observations were based on 10 categories, from behavior management to a positive climate in the classroom.

“Having our early childhood program score above the national average is due to a combination of factors. The First 5 School Readiness initiatives create new connections with elementary schools for these young children and their families. But most importantly, the teachers are the key component to these successful classroom results,” CAC Children’s Services Director Mattie Gadsby said. “CAC educators continue to develop professionally by combining patience, good instincts and cultural sensitivity, with skilled intentional teaching and their own professional growth in areas such as children’s language development, dual language learning, math and science, using the outdoor classroom and engaging with parents as the primary educator of their child. Since September 2011, CAC teachers have been focusing on the skills of ‘language modeling’ to improve learning outcomes for young children. We expect to see the CLASS scores rise in this area this year.”

The support of these early educational programs seems to have paid off. The National Center on Quality Teaching and Learning observed the CAC Head Start programs and teachers and as a result they were selected to be videotaped for national teacher trainings as part of the Head Start agenda of high quality for all programs.

CAC and First 5 will celebrate the Santa Barbara County Head Start program successes and honor Rep. Capps and the many others who have worked tirelessly to support the Santa Barbara County Head Start program from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Goleta Head Start, in the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

“In a challenging economy with state and local budget cuts nipping at school budgets, this is one success in education that we feel we must celebrate.” Forman said.

— Tami Snow represents Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 