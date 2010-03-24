Dos Pueblos’ Mark Swanitz Named New Principal at Santa Ynez
He will begin his new position on July 1
By Barbara Keyani | March 24, 2010 | 6:29 p.m.
The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District has announced the appointment of Mark Swanitz, principal of Dos Pueblos High School, to the principal position at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Swanitz has been the Dos Pueblos principal since he joined the district on July 1, 2006.
He will begin his new position in Santa Ynez on July 1.
The Santa Barbara School District is now advertising for a high school principal.
— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.