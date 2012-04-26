SBCAN Action Fund Announces Endorsements for June Election

The board of the Santa Barbara County Action Network Action Fund has voted for a number of endorsements in local races to be decided in the June 5 election.

The SBCANAF board recommends a no vote on Measure Y on the ballot in Santa Barbara. The ballot question is whether to allow a private developer to use a portion of city parkland to install a bridge over Arroyo Burro Creek for his 25-unit housing development — two moderate, 23 market rate homes.

The SBCANAF board joins a long list of community and environmental leaders and groups opposed to allowing public parkland to be turned over to private development. The fact that the project aims at developing luxury homes makes the proposal even more questionable. Benefits alleged in campaign material by proponents of Measure Y erroneously claims public benefits — park improvements that are not dependent on the development to be implemented.

The board is particularly proud to endorse Joyce Howerton, candidate for the Board of Supervisors in the Fourth District.

“Joyce was a founder of SBCAN (our sister organization) and has served as its director for the past 18 months,” Action Fund board chair Richard Flacks said. “Her record as a staunch advocate for the environment, for working families and for transparent government extends over decades as a leader and mayor of Lompoc. Her election to the board would be a transformative event in the history of this county.”

The board urges the election of Hannah-Beth Jackson for State Senate.

“Hannah-Beth Jackson served our region and our state in the Assembly as an outstanding advocate for education, justice and environmental values,” Flacks said. “We really must have her voice back in Sacramento.”

SBCANAF endorses the following candidates for re-election to the county Board of Supervisors: Salud Carbajal for the First District and Doreen Farr for the Third District.

The Action Fund endorses Das Williams for re-election to the Assembly and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for Congress.

The SBCAN Action Fund will be urging its hundreds of supporters to contribute their time, energy and dollars to these campaigns.

— Richard Flacks is board chairman for the Santa Barbara County Action Network Action Fund.