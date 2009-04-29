Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

David Starkey Crowned City’s New Poet Laureate

The director of SBCC's creative writing program hopes to keep literary arts in the public eye

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 29, 2009 | 10:50 a.m.

With a crown of greenery perched atop his head, poet David Starkey praised Santa Barbara’s “euphonious” street names in verse and was ushered in as Santa Barbara’s newest poet laureate in April.

Speaking before the Santa Barbara City Council and packed council chambers, the bashful bard accepted the role, and the wreath, from then-laureate Perie Longo.

Audio:< /b> Listen to a poetry reading by David Starkey

Even longtime Santa Barbarans may find themselves pleasantly surprised that the city even has a poet laureate. That’s probably because Starkey is just the third of the laureates appointed; the first was Barry Spacks in 2005.

Starkey said he feels the position signals a dedication to the arts unparalleled with other cities of Santa Barbara’s size.

“Several times, Mayor Blum has said to me personally, ‘It gives Santa Barbara a sense that the arts do matter,’” he said. “Regular folks are invested in the arts here in a way that they aren’t in other places.”

And keeping poetry on the public’s mind is especially important because of the very nature of words, he said.

“The literary arts can vanish in a way that the other arts can’t, because you say your words and they just kind of vanish on the wind,” he said. “It’s nice to have somebody out there, and whose official job is to keep poetry in the public eye.”

Santa Barbara’s poet laureate position is a two-year stint, which pays a nominal $1,000. The seated poet laureate is expected to compose poems for city celebrations or ceremonies, and must provide a minimum of four annually. In addition to that, the city’s poet laureate is expected to be involved with local schools, workshops and readings.

As if that isn’t enough to keep Starkey busy, in addition to having his own TV show, “The Creative Community” on Channel 21, and a slew of books to his name, he’s also director of the creative writing program at Santa Barbara City College. In an environment where technological advances threaten to further deteriorate the English language, Starkey was concerned that people would consider creative writing a “frivolity.”

But he’s seen a lot of interest in creative writing lately, and he’s even spoken with several people enrolled at SBCC who are using unemployment as an excuse to come back and learn writing skills.

The city appoints its poet laureate based on a recommendation from the Poet Laureate Review Committee, which is made of members from the Arts Advisory Committee, and nominations can come from any organization or individual, but poets cannot self-nominate.

Many who have appeared on Starkey’s show rallied behind the poet at City Hall during his coronation. Artists Rafael Parea De La Cabada and photographer Nell Campbell were at the gathering, along with members of Starkey’s family.

And if Starkey’s first poem he shared before the council, “The Difference Between Poets and Politicians,” is any indication, the public has a lot to look forward to with him at the city’s literary helm.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 