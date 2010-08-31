Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:10 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lynda.com Buys Salvation Army Complex in Carpinteria

$6 million deal for 57,000 square feet is among largest South Coast commercial property sales this year

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Writer | August 31, 2010 | 2:56 p.m.

In one of the top-10 South Coast commercial property sales of the year, Carpinteria-based lynda.com announced Tuesday it has purchased the 57,474-square-foot former Salvation Army buildings at 6410 Cindy Lane for $6 million.

It is the largest commercial sale of the year in Carpinteria, Hayes Commercial Group officials said. The Lavender Court property was a larger transaction, but is mostly a residential development, officials said. Lynda.com is one of only 22 that fill more than 50,000 square feet of office space on the South Coast.

“We’re confident that this purchase will benefit not only the business, but the community, our employees, and ultimately our members,” Lynda Weinman, co-founder of lynda.com, said in a news release. “Creating a consolidated lynda.com campus with expanded, customized workspace literally allows us to have more room for creating an even more constructive educational experience for our members.”

Lynda.com produces CD- and DVD-based products, but much of its revenue is generated from online subscriptions, which allow members to access its library of more than 53,000 educational videos 24 hours a day from computers or iPhones. The site has been online for 15 years, and has expanded during the past three years, despite the sour economy. The privately held company has grown more than 40 percent in revenue in that period.

Although detailed plans for the property were not immediately announced, the company probably will remodel the office building for use as offices to capitalize on the ocean views and update the warehouse building for a live-action recording studio for its online training videos, lynda.com officials said. Click here for a Hayes Commercial Group PDF of the property.

When lynda.com began moving its headquarters to Carpinteria from Ventura last year, few would have predicted the effect the company would have on the South Coast economy. Along with adding 73 jobs since April 2009, lynda.com leased nearly 60,000 square feet of office and research and development space in Carpinteria.

“Acquisition of the property enables lynda.com to better plan their current growth and future expansion needs while securing their future real estate needs in Carpinteria,” said Hayes’ Christos Celmayster, who has represented lynda.com from the outset, handling all of its leasing since the company migrated north into Santa Barbara County.

Weinman was recognized as the 2010 Entrepreneur of Year by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara at the annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards earlier this summer.

The existing buildings at 6410 Cindy Lane were built in the mid-1970s on 3.52 acres and housed corporate offices for Sambo’s Restaurants, which was a NYSE-traded company with the largest chain of company-owned restaurants in the world.

In 1987, the Salvation Army purchased the property and adapted the office building for use as a rehabilitation facility, while using the warehouse building for donation processing. After closing the rehabilitation facility and scaling back its use of the warehouse, the Salvation Army put the property on the market for sale last year.

The seller’s broker in the deal were Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella and Gene Deering from Radius Group and Michael Slater and Tom Dwyer from CB Richard Ellis.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 