Be Green Packaging to Move Its Headquarters

The company has leased office space in a new development on De la Guerra Street

Be Green Packaging is moving its headquarters to a mixed-use building in downtown Santa Barbara.

The company has leased 1,942 square feet of office space at 121 W. De la Guerra St, a new mixed-use development off Chapala Street. One office space remains available in the building.

Kristopher Roth and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor, and John Roffoni of State Street Realty represented Be Green.

Be Green Packaging makes environmentally friendly food containers that are “tree free” and compostable.

The 2-year-old company, based in Santa Barbara, is projected to reach $6 million in sales in 2009 and has distribution centers across the United States.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.