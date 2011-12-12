Twenty Four 7 Moving Specialists Leases Warehouse Space on Castilian Drive in Goleta

Business is expanding to accommodate requests for classic and luxury auto storage

Twenty Four 7 Moving Specialists Inc. has leased 20,400 square feet of warehouse space at 26 Castilian Drive in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara-based business specializes in moving and storing valuable furniture, art, antiques and classic automobiles.

Owner Brett Menth said he needed additional storage space to accommodate requests for classic and luxury auto storage.

“Twenty Four 7 is a great homegrown success story,” said Dan Moll, the broker with Hayes Commercial Group who handled the transaction. “Brett Menth identified a niche, and through hard work and quality service built a thriving company by word of mouth.”

Twenty Four 7 MSI has been transporting valuable objects throughout California since 1993, working closely with interior designers, decorators, art galleries, artists, fine furniture manufacturers, antique dealers and their clients.

Menth said the referral-based company has never launched an advertising campaign in its 18-year lifespan.

“Due to the many requests for classic and luxury auto storage, we are now providing this additional service,” he said.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.