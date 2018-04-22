Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

You Don’t Have to Be Jewish to Enjoy Jewish Festival

By Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | April 22, 2018 | 11:57 a.m.

Marking 31 years, the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival is the Central Coast’s largest community-wide Jewish cultural festival and celebration of Israel’s Independence Day (Yom Ha’Atzmaut). It will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at Plaza del Mar, 23 W. Castillo St.

Organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival is free to attend and all are welcome.

Thousands attend each year, to experience the best of Jewish heritage: live music, Israeli dancing, artisan vendors, family and kid’s activities, community organizations, and Jewish food.

Entertainment includes performances by a new Jewish musical group, the Red Sea Rhythm Rockers; Cantor Mark Childs, who performs with the Rhythm Rockers and leads Congregation B’nai B’rith’s choirs; and Kalinka, who has been a mainstay, offering klezmer, gypsy and Israeli dancing

Also featured are Congregation B’nai B’rith Youth Ruach Dancers and Youth Choir. Israeli dancing will be led by seasoned instructors and will collaborate a set with Kalinka.

On tap as well are children’s area activities, YAD (Young Adult Division) beer/wine garden activities, and a celebration of Israel at 70. Emcee for the Jewish Festival will be Mashey Bernstein.
 
Providing refreshments are Sababa It’s All Good Catering offering falafel plates with hummus, pita, and various Israeli and Mediterranean salads; McConnell’s Fine (and kosher) Ice Cream; Pure Order beer and select fine wines.

Thanks go to 2018 Jewish Festival sponsors: Montecito Bank and Trust, Jano Graphics, Bright Event Rentals, Spark Creative Events, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, the Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara, Camp Haverim, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Union Bank, Sababa Catering, Sonrisa Enterprises, Entertainment Earth, and Jack’s Bagels & Bistro.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

