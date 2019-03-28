2019 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Finalists Announced

Of more than 150 outstanding women entrepreneurs who were nominated, 30 finalists have been selected for the 2019 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards.

The winner in each of the 10 categories will be announced May 3 at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The finalists from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were selected by a panel of independent judges who live outside the tri-county area.

“We had a great group of nominees to choose from, so it wasn’t an easy job for our judges,” said Marsha Bailey, founder/CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures, presenter of the 9th annual SOE Awards.

“We’re excited to celebrate each of the finalists and look forward to the winners being announced at the awards dinner,” she said.

The one award announced in advance of the event is the Rock Star: Lifetime Achievement Award which will be presented to Carol Duncan, owner/CEO of Rusty’s Pizza Parlors.

Duncan has built a successful family-owned business and is known for her contributions to the community. She is the seventh recipient of the award given annually to a successful woman entrepreneur who has made an indelible impact on the community.

Another award that will remain secret until the event is the Successful Women Giving Back Award, which is designed to recognize and financially support an outstanding new business founded by a woman in Santa Barbara or Ventura County.

The honor will include a $10,000 grant as well as a business support package (valued at $6,000). Of the 30 finalists, those who have been in business for five years or less are eligible.

The winner of Successful Women Giving Back Awardwill be selected by members of WEV’s League of Extraordinary Women.

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards will also honor the high school and college student winners of SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge competition. Proceeds from the awards dinner fund cash prizes, in the form of seed money, as well as scholarships for the winning student entrepreneurs.

Prior to the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner, guests and the public are invited to meet the high school and collegiate finalists from the New Venture Challenge as well as previous SOE Award Finalists at the Student Startup & Winners Showcase 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the Plaza del Sol at the Hilton.

Major sponsors of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Dinner include Montecito Bank & Trust, Southern California Edison, SBCC Foundation and Nicholson & Schwartz CPAs.

Tickets to the dinner are available until April 29 and can be purchased online at www.soefoundation.org by clicking on the red banner on the homepage.

2019 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Finalists:



Arts & Entertainment:

Samantha Bennett, The Organized Artist Company, www.therealsambennett.com

Nicole Dailey, HEAT Culinary, www.heatculinary.com

Laurie Gross, Laurie Gross Studios, www.lauriegrossstudios.com



Green & Social Entrepreneur:

Emily Barany, VISIONALITY, www.visionalitypartners.com

Caleigh Hernandez, RoHo, www.loveRoHo.com

Michelle Stevens, The Refill Shoppe, www.therefillshoppe.com



Health & Wellness:

Carmen Curtis, The Aerial Studio, www.theaerialstudio.net

Melodee Meyer, Martial Arts Family

Adrienne Smith, Power of Your Om Yoga Studio, www.powerofyourom.com



Hospitality & Tourism:

Leanne Schlinger, Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, www.santaynezvacationrentals.com

Diane Smith, Joy by the Spoonful, www.joybythespoonful.com

Tammy White, Grapes and Hops, www.grapesandhops.org



Media & Communications:

Denise Bean-White, consortium-media.com, www.consortium-media.com

Jamie Edlin, Hollywood & Wine, www.hollywoodandwine.net

Marjorie Large, WitMark Marketing & Branding Group, www.witmarkgroup.com



Nonprofit

Jen Barron, Girls Rock Santa Barbara, www.girlsrocksb.org

Sue Eisaguirre, NatureTrack Foundation, www.naturetrack.org

Karen Lee Stevens, Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, www.TherapyDogsSB.org



Professional Services

Lisa Amador, Amador Matchmaking, www.amadormatchmaking.com

Sara Caputo, Sara Caputo Consulting, www.saracaputoconsulting.com

Melissa Sayer, Matilija Law Inc., www.matilijalaw.com



Retail

Reyna Chavez, Scrubs on the Run Medical Uniforms & Accessories, Inc., www.scrubsontherununiforms.com

Claudia Cordova Rucker, Aqua skin and nail bar, Inc., www.aquaskinandnailcare.com

Leslie Person Ryan, Letter Perfect Ink, Design & Nature, Alessaro Designs, Beach Cottage Confections,www.letterperfectsantabarbara.com



Science & Technology

Grace Martin, Martin Materials Solutions, Inc., www.spaceglass.us

Adriana Jadranka Mezic, AIMdyn, Inc., www.aimdyn.com

Shawn Sullivan, Above All Aviation, Inc., www.aboveallsba.com



Wholesale, Mfg, Online Retail

Kate Flynn, Sun & Swell Foods, www.sunandswellfoods.com

Lindsey Mickelson, Mothersun and the Captain, www.mothersunshop.com

Andrea Ridgell, Glop & Glam, www.glopandglam.com

Women’s Economic Ventures is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. WEV provides training, consulting and loans to help entrepreneurs start, grow and thrive in business.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and consulting to 14,000 women and men throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and made more than $4 million in loans, assisting 4,000 local businesses.

For more, visit www.wevonline.org.

— Alisa Robakowski for Spirit of Entrepreneurship.