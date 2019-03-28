2019 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Finalists Announced

Of more than 150 outstanding women entrepreneurs who were nominated, 30 finalists have been selected for the 2019 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards.
The winner in each of the 10 categories will be announced May 3 at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
The finalists from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were selected by a panel of independent judges who live outside the tri-county area.
“We had a great group of nominees to choose from, so it wasn’t an easy job for our judges,” said Marsha Bailey, founder/CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures, presenter of the 9th annual SOE Awards.
“We’re excited to celebrate each of the finalists and look forward to the winners being announced at the awards dinner,” she said.
The one award announced in advance of the event is the Rock Star: Lifetime Achievement Award which will be presented to Carol Duncan, owner/CEO of Rusty’s Pizza Parlors.
Duncan has built a successful family-owned business and is known for her contributions to the community. She is the seventh recipient of the award given annually to a successful woman entrepreneur who has made an indelible impact on the community.
Another award that will remain secret until the event is the Successful Women Giving Back Award, which is designed to recognize and financially support an outstanding new business founded by a woman in Santa Barbara or Ventura County.
The honor will include a $10,000 grant as well as a business support package (valued at $6,000). Of the 30 finalists, those who have been in business for five years or less are eligible.
The winner of Successful Women Giving Back Awardwill be selected by members of WEV’s League of Extraordinary Women.
The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards will also honor the high school and college student winners of SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge competition. Proceeds from the awards dinner fund cash prizes, in the form of seed money, as well as scholarships for the winning student entrepreneurs.
Prior to the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner, guests and the public are invited to meet the high school and collegiate finalists from the New Venture Challenge as well as previous SOE Award Finalists at the Student Startup & Winners Showcase 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the Plaza del Sol at the Hilton.
Major sponsors of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Dinner include Montecito Bank & Trust, Southern California Edison, SBCC Foundation and Nicholson & Schwartz CPAs.
Tickets to the dinner are available until April 29 and can be purchased online at www.soefoundation.org by clicking on the red banner on the homepage.
2019 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Finalists:
Arts & Entertainment:
Samantha Bennett, The Organized Artist Company, www.therealsambennett.com
Nicole Dailey, HEAT Culinary, www.heatculinary.com
Laurie Gross, Laurie Gross Studios, www.lauriegrossstudios.com
Green & Social Entrepreneur:
Emily Barany, VISIONALITY, www.visionalitypartners.com
Caleigh Hernandez, RoHo, www.loveRoHo.com
Michelle Stevens, The Refill Shoppe, www.therefillshoppe.com
Health & Wellness:
Carmen Curtis, The Aerial Studio, www.theaerialstudio.net
Melodee Meyer, Martial Arts Family
Adrienne Smith, Power of Your Om Yoga Studio, www.powerofyourom.com
Hospitality & Tourism:
Leanne Schlinger, Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, www.santaynezvacationrentals.com
Diane Smith, Joy by the Spoonful, www.joybythespoonful.com
Tammy White, Grapes and Hops, www.grapesandhops.org
Media & Communications:
Denise Bean-White, consortium-media.com, www.consortium-media.com
Jamie Edlin, Hollywood & Wine, www.hollywoodandwine.net
Marjorie Large, WitMark Marketing & Branding Group, www.witmarkgroup.com
Nonprofit
Jen Barron, Girls Rock Santa Barbara, www.girlsrocksb.org
Sue Eisaguirre, NatureTrack Foundation, www.naturetrack.org
Karen Lee Stevens, Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, www.TherapyDogsSB.org
Professional Services
Lisa Amador, Amador Matchmaking, www.amadormatchmaking.com
Sara Caputo, Sara Caputo Consulting, www.saracaputoconsulting.com
Melissa Sayer, Matilija Law Inc., www.matilijalaw.com
Retail
Reyna Chavez, Scrubs on the Run Medical Uniforms & Accessories, Inc., www.scrubsontherununiforms.com
Claudia Cordova Rucker, Aqua skin and nail bar, Inc., www.aquaskinandnailcare.com
Leslie Person Ryan, Letter Perfect Ink, Design & Nature, Alessaro Designs, Beach Cottage Confections,www.letterperfectsantabarbara.com
Science & Technology
Grace Martin, Martin Materials Solutions, Inc., www.spaceglass.us
Adriana Jadranka Mezic, AIMdyn, Inc., www.aimdyn.com
Shawn Sullivan, Above All Aviation, Inc., www.aboveallsba.com
Wholesale, Mfg, Online Retail
Kate Flynn, Sun & Swell Foods, www.sunandswellfoods.com
Lindsey Mickelson, Mothersun and the Captain, www.mothersunshop.com
Andrea Ridgell, Glop & Glam, www.glopandglam.com
Women’s Economic Ventures is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. WEV provides training, consulting and loans to help entrepreneurs start, grow and thrive in business.
Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and consulting to 14,000 women and men throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and made more than $4 million in loans, assisting 4,000 local businesses.
For more, visit www.wevonline.org.
— Alisa Robakowski for Spirit of Entrepreneurship.