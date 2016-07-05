2 Santa Maria Residents Killed In Separate Crashes on Highway 101

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released the names of a 20-year-old Santa Maria man and a 27-year-old woman killed in separate single-vehicle crashes on Highway 101 last week.

Mark Ybarra Jr. died after he was partially ejected from his Saturn Ion at approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday, CHP Officer David Medina said.

Ybarra was driving north on Highway 101 south of Betteravia Road at an unknown speed when his vehicle ran off the road, went up an embankment and rolled over onto the frontage road, Medina said.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.

Ybarra’s was the first of two fatal crashes involving Santa Maria residents last week, with Rubi Hernandez Garcia, 27, killed in a rollover accident on Highway 101 south of Nipomo on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the northbound freeway lanes a mile south of Tefft Street, the CHP said.

A 1999 Toyota RAV4 was traveling at an unknown speed when it drifted off the right side of the roadway onto the dirt shoulder.

The vehicle rolled several times, coming to rest on its roof, the CHP said.

The victim, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the wreckage and was declared dead at the scene

