Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3-Alarm Fire in Goleta Commercial Building Believed Accidental

Firefighters spent hours dousing the blaze at 650 Ward Drive; no injuries reported

Santa Barbara County fire investigators sift through the charred wreckage of a commercial building at 650 Ward Drive in Goleta, looking for the cause of a three-alarm fire that broke out Sunday night. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County fire investigators sift through the charred wreckage of a commercial building at 650 Ward Drive in Goleta, looking for the cause of a three-alarm fire that broke out Sunday night. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 20, 2017 | 10:54 a.m.
Flames and smoke billow out of a 30,000-square-foot commercial buidling in Goleta Sunday night. Investigators believe the blaze was accidental. Click to view larger
Flames and smoke billow out of a 30,000-square-foot commercial buidling in Goleta Sunday night. Investigators believe the blaze was accidental. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

A fire that severely damaged a commercial building in Goleta Sunday night appears to have been accidental, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at about 9:15 p.m. at 950 Ward Drive, in a 30,000-square-foot, two-story structure with corrugated-metal sides.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke pouring from the building’s windows.

After making an initial interior attack on the flames, firefighters retreated for safety reasons, and spent the next several hours spraying large streams of water into the burning building.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available.

Investigators were still on scene Monday morning, but have ruled out arson, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

“It appears the fire is accidental in nature — unintentional or building-related,” Eliason said.

Investigators still had not pinpointed the cause, due in part to the fact the second floor of the building collapsed in the area where the fire started.

Tenants in the building include Derrick’s RoofingAbove All Storage, the Afghanistan Dental Relief Project, Augie’s Water Systems, Gold Crest Inc. and the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara, according to a sign near the entrance.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters worked through the night Sunday battling a fire at a commercial building on Ward Drive in Goleta. Click to view larger
Firefighters worked through the night Sunday battling a fire at a commercial building on Ward Drive in Goleta. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 