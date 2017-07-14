Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Local News

8 Days In, Alamo Fire Containment Climbs to 93 Percent

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:04 a.m. | July 14, 2017 | 8:44 p.m.

While the Whittier Fire continues to rage out of control in the mountains above Goleta, crews at the Alamo Fire are winning the battle of the blaze burning east of Santa Maria.

As of Saturday morning, the Alamo Fire containment had reached 93 percent, with acreage remaining at 28,687, Cal Fire officials said.

While containment has climbed, crews will continue to perform mop-up operations in the fire area.

“Only isolated areas with burnt or decayed trees continued to smolder,” a Cal Fire statement said. “These trees present a danger as they have the potential to fall.

“The damage assessment is complete and fire suppression repair is underway. Crews continued to patrol the fire line, mopped up areas and removed hose lines.”

The expected hot and dry weekend prompted Cal Fire officials to ask people to exercise extreme caution.

Anyone without homes or businesses in the area were urged to stay away from Tepusquet Canyon, which remains under an evacuation warning.

Tepusquet Road, a narrow, curvy route, is open to residents only, officials said.

The fire sparked July 6 off Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir, forcing the closure of the roadway between the Central Coast and the Cuyama Valley for several days.

Cal Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The firefighting force stood at 1,405 personnel, with 107 engines, 15 water tenders, two helicopters and 34 hand crews and 15 bulldozers as of Friday night. As crews close in on full containment, resources will be reassigned to other blazes.

The greater containment for the Alamo Fire came as Friday’s Whittier Fire activity led to more evacuations and a huge plume of smoke visible from around the North County.

Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk breaking news text alerts to your phone.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 