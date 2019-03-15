Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 15 , 2019, 5:46 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Applications Being Accepted for Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy

40 spots available for free course

Graduates of 2018 Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy display their certificates.
Graduates of 2018 Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy display their certificates. (Courtesy photo)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | March 15, 2019 | 4:33 p.m.

Applications are being accepted for the 2019 Santa Barbara South County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy. The seven-week Academy begins Wednesday, April 10.

Classes will be held 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday through May 15 at various locations throughout the South County. A graduation celebration will take place on Saturday, May 18.

The 2019 Citizen’s Academy is co-hosted with the UCSB Police Department and is free. There are only 40 spots available, on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to participate and 100 percent attendance is required.

The Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy is an opportunity for community members to get an exclusive, inside look at what the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office does on a daily basis to protect and serve its citizens.

The classes will include lectures and hands-on law enforcement training. The academy is scheduled to involve arrest and control, firearms, active-shooter response, building searches, a tour of the Main Jail, and presentations by the agency’s K9 Unit. There will also be a presentation by Sheriff Bill Brown.

Those who have questions about becoming a part of the Santa Barbara South County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy can email Sr. Deputy Dave Valadez at [email protected] or call him at 805-669-8031.

To fill out an application, visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy/. E-mail completed applications to Valadez at [email protected], or drop off applications at the Sheriff’s Marketplace substation, 7042 Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 