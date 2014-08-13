Atlas Soars from Vandenberg Air Force Base with Advanced Satellite

WorldView-3 satellite is touted as the most sophisticated remote-sensing spacecraft

An Atlas 5 rocket carrying a sophisticated remote-sensing satellite headed to orbit Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff of the 19-story-tall rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 on south Vandenberg Air Force Base occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The mission employed the smallest version from United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 rocket family.

The Atlas carried the WorldView-3 satellite, touted as the most advanced commercial remote-sensing spacecraft, into orbit for DigitalGlobe.

Nancy Coleman, DigitalGlobe spokeswoman, said the satellite will provide the firm a “major step forward in our ability to fulfill our purpose to see the entire world.”

The first two WorldView satellites also launched from Vandenberg.

