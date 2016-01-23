Big Offensive Night Not Enough for UCSB

College Basketball

RIVERSIDE – UC Santa Barbara's highest scoring total of the conference season was not enough on Saturday night, as UC Riverside successfully defended its home floor in a 92-81 women's basketball decision.

Both Jasmine Ware and Onome Jemerigbe had career-high scoring nights with 23 points and 16 points, respectively. Ware also paced the team with six rebounds, while Jemerigbe continues to shine in the assist column with eight dimes against the Highlanders. Coco Miller reached double figures at 18 points thanks in part to her four three-pointers.

Overall, the Gauchos (7-13, 4-2) had a good night on offense with a 53.6 shooting percentage, including a game-high eight triples in the Big West game.

UC Riverside (12-7, 5-0) stood out at the free-throw line in making 23 of their 25 looks, while the team also led in the rebounding game with 36 boards compared to the Gauchos' 19.

The Gauchos kept pace with the Highlanders' offense in the first half, though they were unable to nab a lead.

After UCR took a 26-21 edge into the second quarter, the Highlanders stretched their lead to 32-25. But the Gauchos cut the deficit to one after an 8-2 run. Jemerigbe – who delivered most of her points on physical drives through the lane – opened the run with an and-one play. She later tacked on another lay up on UCSB's next possession. Miller connected on her first three-pointer of the night to make the score 34-33 at the 4:04 mark.

But Riverside did not surrender its lead and closed out the first half leading 47-41. The Highlanders went on to open the third period with four straight points. Jemerigbe put up the Gauchos' response basket on a short jumper at the 7:18 mark. The shot triggered a 9-2 run to put them back within three with less than five minutes to go.

Taylor Farris added the second basket on the run after finishing on a swift cut from the perimeter. Dioseline Lopez also checked in, this time hitting a downtown look that was set up by Jemerigbe. And Ware went on to close out the run with a quick take to the rim, making the score 53-50.

UCR responded with a 12-2 run of its own to end the quarter and later garnered a 17-point lead with 6:54 left in the game.

Undeterred by that margin, the Gauchos battled back with a 12-2 run to make it a seven-point game at 80-73. Ware shouldered the load for UCSB in that stretch, scoring seven straight points. Jemerigbe added two of her own at the line, while Miller capped it off with her third downtown make with 4:08 to go.

However, Riverside was able to hold off UCSB's surging offense with Brittany Crain netting six of their final 12 points. Crain finished the night with 23 points, while her teammate Rejane Verin registered game-highs of 25 points and 16 rebouds.