College Basketball

No. 2 Warriors dominate against William Jessup

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 23, 2016 | 10:15 p.m.

Four Warriors scored in the double figures to contribute to a No. 2 Westmont women’s basketball team 65-37 victory over William Jessup on Saturday night

Junior Aysia Shellmire had 15 points, junior Cora Chan had 11, junior Aimee Brakken had 11, and sophomore Lauren McCoy had 11 for the Warriors, who improve to 17-2, and  6-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

The Warriors dominated the first half as they outscored William Jessup (13-6, 4-4) 41-16, holding them to only four points in the second quarter.

“We played a fantastic first half tonight,” noted Westmont coach Kirsten Moore. “There were spurts where our defense was really dialed in and offensively we had another very balanced attack both inside and outside. It was nice to get back on track the last couple of games, especially since we are headed on the road for three tough games within this next week and a half.”

Next Tuesday the Warriors will travel to Costa Mesa where they will face No. 10 Vanguard. The last time these two teams played was in December when the Warriors defeated the Lions 60-47.

