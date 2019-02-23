Bishop Diego Sweeps Twin Bill Against Orcutt Academy

Baseball

Hamilton Finefrock pitched five solid innings and drove in two runs for Bishop Diego in a 4-1 win to complete a Bishop Diego baseball sweep of Orcutt Academy on Saturday.

The Cardinals won a wild and sloppy opener, 13-12. The teams combined for 12 errors in the game, and Bishop won the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Gabe Arteaga went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI, Finefrock went 2 of 4 with a double and a RBI, Gabe Martinez had a double and two RBI, Jake Koeper hit two doubles and drove in a run and Buddy Melgoza went 1-3 with a RBI.



Bishop jumped on Orcutt Academy for three runs in the first inning of the nightcap to give Finefrock plenty to work with. He struck out 11, walked two and gave up two hits in five innings.

Jackson Haskell finished the game, allowing one run while striking out two.

Finefrock drove in two runs and Haskell and Arteaga had one RBI apiece.

Bishop Diego is 3-0 on the season.