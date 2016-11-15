Friday, June 29 , 2018, 11:28 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego’s Sienna Scibird Signs With Cal Poly

Sienna Scibird is joined by her parents Lisa, left, and Richard, after signing her letter of intent with Cal Poly during a ceremony at Bishop Diego on Tuesday.
Sienna Scibird is joined by her parents Lisa, left, and Richard, after signing her letter of intent with Cal Poly during a ceremony at Bishop Diego on Tuesday. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 15, 2016 | 1:51 p.m.

Bishop Diego celebrated senior golfer Sienna Scibird’s signing of a National Letter of Intent with Cal Poly in a ceremony in the Brick House gymnasium Tuesday morning.

Bishop Diego fielded a girls golf team for the first time this fall and Scibird was its top player. She was the Tri-Valley League individual champion and the league MVP, and she qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regionals.

“It’s very rewarding, especially for a small school like us,” Bishop coach Mike Cano said of a player receiving a college scholarship. “I wish her the best at the next level.”

Scibird arrived at Bishop in her junior year. Her family moved to Santa Barbara from the Lake Tahoe area.

The daughter of Lisa and Richard Scibird said Cal Poly was her top choice of colleges.

“I think they have great potential with their team right now. They have a really great coach (Sofie Aagaard), and she is super positive about everything. She’s bringing our team to a higher level. The team has already jumped up in the rankings the past year.”

Scibird also likes the business school at Cal Poly.

On becoming a professional golfer in the future, Scibird said: “That would be very cool. I’m really interested in business, too. I’ll see where I have more potential.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

