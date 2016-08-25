BizHawk: Cebada Wine Opens New Tasting Room in Downtown Santa Barbara

Goodland Chiropractic celebrates a new office, Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood prepares for a new Vons, and Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Goleta

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Cebada Wine’s new tasting room is open for sips at 8 E. De La Guerra St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

After a year and a half in a much smaller Figueroa Street tasting room, Cebada opened the doors of its nearly 1,000-square-foot digs on Aug. 19.

Cebada’s wines comes from Forbidden Fruit Orchards’ 7-1/2-acre vineyard in Lompoc. The tasting room also offers jams, syrups, sauces and green tea from the farm’s organically grown fruits.

“We grow pinot noir, chardonnay, and we also produce a blueberry dessert wine made from the organic blueberries that we’re growing on the farm,” said Geena Bouché, Cebada’s general manager.

Right now, the tasting room is also selling chocolates from Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates and honey from San Marcos Farms, both local businesses.

Despite the numerous wine bars and tasting rooms around town, the local and extremely popular wine industry has been great to work in, Bouché told Noozhawk, adding that the establishments are all on familiar terms with each other.

After becoming friends with the seven other tasting rooms in the immediate vicinity, she said, “coming into this specific location really feels like we’re coming home a little bit.”

The tasting room’s atmosphere “is just really friendly and really welcoming,” Bouché said. “It can be a total party atmosphere, but it can also be really relaxing and easygoing.”

The location’s grand opening, open to the public, is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will offer $5 half-glasses of wine.

The tasting room opens at noon seven days a week, and closes at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Goodland Chiropractic cuts the ribbon at new location

After a month operating out of a doctor’s office in Old Town Goleta, Goodland Chiropractic celebrated its new location at 5973 Encina Road #102 this week with a Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce-sponsored ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the future here in this office,” said Dr. Justine Bellefeuille, right before utilizing the customary oversized scissors.

Bellefeuille said her practice revolves around specialized, holistic care tailored to patients’ unique needs.

Two rooms to be rented out to a massage therapist and a marriage and family counselor will make the office a more comprehensive treatment center, she told Noozhawk.

The office, which is just off of North Fairview Avenue near Calle Real, also has a relaxation room, where patients can hang out away from distractions after an adjustment.

Goodland Chiropractic is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vons to open in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood

What was left of grocery store Haggen’s footprint on the South Coast disappeared this week with the opening of a Vons at 2010 Cliff Dr., in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood.

After the Bellingham, Wash.-based chain was forced to close scores of stores as it navigated Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, Albertsons, Sprouts Farmers Market, Vons and Smart & Final rushed to fill the gaps in Santa Barbara County.

Prior to its short stint as a Haggen, the location was an Albertsons, which owns Vons.

The location has been completely renovated, Vons said in a statement, and is accepting online applications at its website for 20 new positions.

A grand opening ceremony is slated for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market officially debuts in Goleta

Another grocery chain, Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, made its local debut Wednesday in Goleta with its store at 175 N. Fairview Ave.

The location was another former Haggen, which no longer operates in California.

The store had a variety of offers and giveaways for its first customers, including coupon books, dollar deals and reusable shopping bags.

On Saturday, the first 200 customers will receive coupons for five free sandwiches, company spokesperson Allison Jordan told Noozhawk, and on Sunday, every 15th customer will receive a $5 coupon for a purchase worth more than $15 the following week.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.