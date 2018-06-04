BizHawk: Frankland’s Crab & Co Opening on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond celebrating its grand reopening in Goleta; Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us winding down in bankruptcy

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Santa Barbara’s Coast Village Road has a new restaurant.

Frankland’s Crab & Co. officially opens on Friday, April 6, at the front of the Montecito Inn.

Chef-owners Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee are opening their first restaurant outside of Encino.

The eatery will serve local ridgeback shrimp, wild-caught crab, clams and oysters, served raw, steamed, fried or “whipped with butter and other accoutrements in house-baked brioche sandwiches,” according to a news release.

The restaurant also serves Margarita’s Homemade Iced Cream Sandwich, with rotating flavors of ice cream. And it will serve root beer, lemonade and iced tea, as well as beer, wine and liquor.

The restaurant is at the front of the driveway into the Montecito Inn.

Frankland’s Crab & Co. is open daily from 11a.m. to 10 p.m. No reservations are needed.

For takeout orders or more information, visit www.franklandscrabandcompany.com.

Zodos Re-Grand Opening

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond in Goleta will hold a Grand Reopening celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, after 18 months of interior and exterior refurbishments.

The upgrades include new bowling lanes, while the restaurant and bar have a new layout. Crews removed walls to create an open feel, and added a new wood fire oven to the bowling alley at 5925 Calle Real.

“Zodo’s had a '90s vibe with the former yellow and purple logo, almost like a disney feel, which really worked for the time,” said graphic designer Tom Stanley, who was hired to create a new logo, colors and look. “We wanted to keep the warm and welcoming feel, but go in a more nostalgic direction, almost like a nod to the '20s and a Frank Sinatra feel.”

Zodo’s on Friday plans to reduce bowling prices and give free shoe rentals. Elements The Band will play live at 9 p.m.

On Saturday there will be raffle prizes every hour from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

On Sunday, visitors can play Red Pin Strike Bowling, in which everyone who bowls a strike with a red pin in the lineup wins a prize. Raffle prizes will continue leading up to the Grand Prize, a 60” flat screen TV, according to a news release.

“This weekend is really about celebrating with our community,” says General Manager Steve Davis. “The families and students in Santa Barbara have been so supportive over the years. We wanted to do something really special for them.”

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Winding Down

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, which have a store in Santa Maria, have started to liquidate inventory amid “an orderly wind-down” of business due to bankruptcy.



Going-out-of-business and sale signs now sit on the exterior and windows of the Toys “R” Us/Babies “R” Us store on Bradley Road in Santa Maria.



Likewise, a Toys R Us Express in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza also is closing.



The firm announced earlier this month it would seek Bankruptcy Court approval to close 735 stores in the Unites States and Puerto Rico.



“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the company’s U.S. operations,” said Dave Brandon, chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.



For years, the Santa Maria store often attracted one well-known customer —Neverland Ranch resident and pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Going-out-of-business sales started March 23. Gift cards must be used by April 21, the company said.

North County editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.