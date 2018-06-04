Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Frankland’s Crab & Co Opening on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond celebrating its grand reopening in Goleta; Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us winding down in bankruptcy

Frankland’s Crab & Co. on Coast Village Road Click to view larger
Frankland’s Crab & Co. officially opens on Friday, April 6, at the front of the Montecito Inn on Coast Village Road. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 5, 2018 | 9:21 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Santa Barbara’s Coast Village Road has a new restaurant.

Frankland’s Crab & Co. officially opens on Friday, April 6, at the front of the Montecito Inn.

Chef-owners Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee are opening their first restaurant outside of Encino.

The eatery will serve local ridgeback shrimp, wild-caught crab, clams and oysters, served raw, steamed, fried or “whipped with butter and other accoutrements in house-baked brioche sandwiches,” according to a news release.

The restaurant also serves Margarita’s Homemade Iced Cream Sandwich, with rotating flavors of ice cream. And it will serve root beer, lemonade and iced tea, as well as beer, wine and liquor.  

The restaurant is at the front of the driveway into the Montecito Inn.

Frankland’s Crab & Co. is open daily from 11a.m. to 10 p.m. No reservations are needed.

For takeout orders or more information, visit www.franklandscrabandcompany.com.

Zodos Re-Grand Opening

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond in Goleta will hold a Grand Reopening celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, after 18 months of interior and exterior refurbishments.

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond grand reopening Click to view larger
Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond in Goleta will hold a Grand Reopening celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The upgrades include new bowling lanes, while the restaurant and bar have a new layout. Crews removed walls to create an open feel, and added a new wood fire oven to the bowling alley at 5925 Calle Real. 

“Zodo’s had a '90s vibe with the former yellow and purple logo, almost like a disney feel, which really worked for the time,” said graphic designer Tom Stanley, who was hired to create a new logo, colors and look. “We wanted to keep the warm and welcoming feel, but go in a more nostalgic direction, almost like a nod to the '20s and a Frank Sinatra feel.”

Zodo’s on Friday plans to reduce bowling prices and give free shoe rentals. Elements The Band will play live at 9 p.m.

On Saturday there will be raffle prizes every hour from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

On Sunday, visitors can play Red Pin Strike Bowling, in which everyone who bowls a strike with a red pin in the lineup wins a prize. Raffle prizes will continue leading up to the Grand Prize, a 60” flat screen TV, according to a news release.

“This weekend is really about celebrating with our community,” says General Manager Steve Davis. “The families and students in Santa Barbara have been so supportive over the years. We wanted to do something really special for them.”

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Winding Down

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, which have a store in Santa Maria, have started to liquidate inventory amid “an orderly wind-down” of business due to bankruptcy.

Going-out-of-business and sale signs now sit on the exterior and windows of the Toys “R” Us/Babies “R” Us store on Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

Likewise, a Toys R Us Express in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza also is closing. 

The firm announced earlier this month it would seek Bankruptcy Court approval to close 735 stores in the Unites States and Puerto Rico.

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the company’s U.S. operations,” said Dave Brandon, chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement. 

For years, the Santa Maria store often attracted one well-known customer —Neverland Ranch resident and pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Going-out-of-business sales started March 23. Gift cards must be used by April 21, the company said.

North County editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 