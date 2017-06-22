Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:11 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Goa Taco Brings to State Street a Diverse Twist on an Old Favorite

Five new merchants are joining Paseo Nuevo, and the Hotel Californian goes on a hiring spree

Goa Taco opened June 14 in the home of the former Gandolfo’s at 718 State Street in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Goa Taco opened June 14 in the home of the former Gandolfo’s at 718 State Street in Santa Barbara.  (Sam Goldman /  Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | June 22, 2017 | 9:24 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Tacos can be found in any number of places in Santa Barbara, but likely only one serves them in paratha, an Indian flatbread.

On June 14, Goa Taco opened its doors at 718 State St. Owner and chef Duvaldi Marneweck characterized his paratha as “the buttery, flaky lovechild of the tortilla and croissant.”

Originally from New York, the restaurant serves tacos inspired by South Asian and Mediterranean flavors.

Once a Brooklyn food market stand, Goa Taco picked up rave reviews in its hometown publications, and migrated to two Manhattan shops of 200-to-300 square feet, before adding a weekly pop up at Los Angeles’ Smorgasburg food market.

Goa Taco takes over the spot of the former Gandolfo’s New York Deli, which closed late last year. Marneweck’s new digs are like a mansion compared to his East Coast establishments.

“We figured out here, I wanted to do something a little bit bigger where it can fit the slow-paced life out here, where people can sit down, take their time or just come in for a drink,” the native of South Africa told Noozhawk.

With a business partner taking care of his New York operations, Marneweck moved out west to focus on his new venture, which has been a hectic, non-stop process.

“I’m definitely here 24/8,” he said.

Paseo Nuevo welcoming five new tenants

Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo is welcoming five new tenants to its shopping center.

The outdoor mall is reporting a fully leased property, with the exception of the 141,000-square-foot Macy’s that closed earlier this year.

“Our team has been working diligently to find new job opportunities and the right new offerings following the Macy’s closing,” said Steve Plenge, the managing principal of Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which oversees all operations and renovation at the shopping center.

In April, Yes Dance began offering an array of classes and weekly social dances for salsa, zumba, belly dance and tango, as well as yoga and meditation.

Opening this month is 2bella, a young women’s clothing store with three other California locations, and Santa Barbara Souvenir and Apparel, which has two other stores.

This summer, Paseo Nuevo will welcome Saje Natural Wellness of British Columbia, which has a number of North American locations. The PokeCeviche restaurant next door is slated to open in the fall.

Several other Paseo Nuevo businesses have also recently moved around to other storefronts within the shopping center.

Hotel Californian hiring 200 employees

In preparation for its summer opening, the Hotel Californian of 36 State St. is in the process of hiring some 200 people to run the 248,000-square-foot development.

Director of human resources Marianela Atencio told Noozhawk that roughly 60 positions still need to be hired. A second recruiting event will be held June 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chase Palm Park Center, targeting retail, spa, housekeeping and culinary employees.

The Hotel Californian will be onboarding new hires at the end of July, Atencio said.

The finished product will be a complete reconstruction and expansion of the site’s once-dilapidated 1920s-era hotel.

The 121-room, Spanish Colonial-style hotel is maintaining the building’s original façade, and will feature a rooftop event deck and pool, paseos, gardens, plazas, fountains, a ballroom, meeting and event spaces, a fitness center, a fashion boutique and a “Moroccan-inspired” spa and salon.

The building on the original Hotel Californian site will be four stories tall and host 62 rooms, a deck, the spa and the fitness center. Two three-story Mason Street buildings will contain 58 rooms, the lobby and the fashion boutique.

Another building across State Street will feature a deck, a plaza lawn and a 1,700-square-foot presidential suite.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 