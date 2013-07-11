BizHawk: Killer Shrimp Restaurant Surfacing in Santa Barbara

Holiday Inn becomes Hotel Goleta, Surf Air flies from Santa Barbara and a local investor purchases the New Tahitian Apartments

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The secret recipe of Marina Del Rey’s Killer Shrimp restaurant is coming to downtown Santa Barbara.

The new restaurant is set to open to the public at the end of the month at 416 State St., the former home of Baja Sharkeez.

Killer Shrimp Santa Barbara is the second location since owner Kevin Michaels relaunched the brand in Marina del Rey in 2011. Michaels’ father, Lee, created the secret recipe more than 20 years ago.

“Santa Barbara, known for its laid-back beach culture, beautiful city and unique restaurants is the perfect location to expand the Killer Shrimp brand,” Michaels said in a statement. “We’re the perfect restaurant for bringing the whole family out for surf ‘n turf, drinks and dessert without the bill coming to an offensive number.”

Killer Shrimp will feature dancing and live music Thursday through Saturday nights, and a late-night happy hour daily from 9 p.m. to midnight.

New Owner Buys, Renames Holiday Inn

Goleta’s Holiday Inn has become Hotel Goleta under new ownership.

The owner of the Holiday Inn in Goleta has sold the 160-room property to Kimpton Hotels.

The name change also changes the hotel’s website to HotelGoleta.com.

San Francisco-based Kimpton purchased the Canary Hotel in downtown Santa Barbara last year.

Surf Air Flies from Santa Barbara

Santa Monica-based Surf Air, an all-you-can-fly air service, began flying out of the Santa Barbara Airport this week.



Surf Air passengers made trips to the Bay Area and Burbank on Wednesday.

CEO Wade Eyerly was on site at the hanger in Santa Barbara for the first morning flight.

New Tahitian Apartments Sold

The 63-unit New Tahitian Apartments at 6739 El Colegio Road in Isla Vista has been sold to a local investor for $14.3 million, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

The transaction is the largest multifamily sale in Isla Vista since 2010 when the Tropicana Del Norte Apartments sold for more than $37 million.

“Apartments continue to be at the top of many real estate investors’ short list, but opportunities like this in Isla Vista are few and far between,” Radius founder Steve Golis said.

Golis and Radius agents Brian Johnson and Jon Standring represented the seller of the New Tahitian.

Wine Cask Partners with Pacific Pride Foundation

This July, Wine Cask is partnering with the Pacific Pride Foundation through its Charity Lunch Promotion and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when they mention the local nonprofit.

Timed perfectly to coincide with the recent Supreme Court rulings surrounding gay marriage rights, Wine Cask said it is excited to help celebrate and support by partnering with this local agency.

Wine Cask is dedicated to providing comprehensive health and social services to the LGBT community and those infected with or at risk for HIV/AIDS.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.