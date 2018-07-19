Friday, July 20 , 2018, 12:46 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: McConnell’s Ice Cream Opens in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Good Cup closed for renovations; Los Arroyos Restaurant, larger New Frontiers Market coming to Solvang

3 people eating ice cream Click to view larger
McConnell’s employees Leanthony Ward, Megan Schoneberger and Ashley Valencia were happy Thursday after more than 500 people tasted free ice cream and the new State Street store. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 19, 2018 | 9:33 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Santa Barbara has a familiar face as its newest downtown ice cream shop.

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams has opened at 120 State St. in the Funk Zone, near the Hotel Californian. 

The company had a soft launch a week ago, but on Thursday it offered free ice cream scoops in a cup or a cone to people between 4 and 8 p.m.

Yum. 

A steady line of about 50 people snaked outside of the store and up the street. The company offered red and black umbrellas to soothe people waiting in the sun. 

McConnell's has long been a popular ice cream choice and Thursday was no different. More than 500 people dined on the delicious flavors by about 6:30 p.m.

A long line of people stretched down the street Thursday to get free ice cream at the opening of the new McConnell’s on State Street in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A long line of people stretched down the street Thursday to get free ice cream at the opening of the new McConnell’s on State Street in Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

"We're a heritage brand," said marketing director Megan Schoneberger. "We have been making ice cream since 1949. The ice cream is actually the best ice in the country."

Schoneberger said McConnell's features 18 percent butter fat; the standard to be called "ice cream" is 10 percent.

Schoneberger said Dreyers doesn't even call itself ice cream anymore.

Schoneberger said McConnell's only uses cream, sugar and egg yolks.

The company has two stores in Santa Barbara, three in Los Angeles and two more opening soon, in Pacific Palisades and San Luis Obispo. 

Good Cup Renovations

The Good Cup, 1819 Cliff Drive, is temporarily closed for renovations.

"We have closed Good Cup on the Mesa for massive renovations," the company said in a statement. "We will be back better than ever as soon as we possibly can, and we apologize for not being open for you.

"Come visit us at our downtown store at 918 State St. serving the same great coffees and drinks."

New Frontier

Popular Solvang market New Frontiers is moving into a larger space.

The grocery store will be closed July 23, 24 and 25 and re-open on either Thursday or Friday. 

"Get your shopping done before Monday the 23rd! Thank you for your support and patience through this long process. We are SO very grateful for our amazing customers," the company said in a Facebook post. 

The store on Alamo Pintado is moving within the same shopping center, into a larger space.

Los Arroyos Nuevo

In the same shopping center, called the Mercantile, popular Mexican food restaurant Los Arroyos is opening in Solvang in August. 

The company has been posting regular updates on its Facebook page.

"Looking forward to opening our doors this summer in #Solvang!!!!," the company wrote." The restaurant will also offer local wines. 

New Villa Alamar owners

Gary and Vicky Linker, along with 22 other local investors, have purchased Villa Alamar, a memory-care facility.

Villa Alamar is located at 45 Alamar Ave. It offers private and shared accommodation, as well as temporary respite care.

For more information, call 805.682.9345.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

