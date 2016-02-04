Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens in Goleta Shopping Center

Figueroa Mountain Brewing opens in Westlake, Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood celebrates anniversary with new menus, and NAWBO names SBCC student Rising Star of the Year

Sisters Beth Enriquez, left, and Beverly Doman have opened up Nothing Bundt Cakes in Goleta, franchising a brand that was founded by two women in 1997.
Sisters Beth Enriquez, left, and Beverly Doman have opened up Nothing Bundt Cakes in Goleta, franchising a brand that was founded by two women in 1997.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 4, 2016 | 5:08 p.m.

Local Beverly Doman knew she wanted to start a business after she tasted a lemon bundt cake.

Where the bundt cake came from — Nothing Bundt Cakes — mattered because that’s the exact shop Doman wanted to open with her sister, Beth Enriquez. 

The two opened their own Nothing Bundt Cakes in Goleta’s Calle Real Center last weekend, and the customers so far have backed Doman’s love for the ring-shaped cakes with a hole in the middle, covered in a sweet frosting made with real cream cheese and butter shaped like sunflower petals.

“They’re really delicious and moist,” Doman said, noting the cakes cater to every age group.

Doman and Enriquez both grew up cooking and baking as part of a family of eight in Southern California. Last year, Doman convinced her sister, who has more than 25 years of retail experience, to move back from the East Coast.

The 5784 Calle Real location is No. 170 for the national brand, which was founded in 1997 by two women in Las Vegas. Another one just opened up in Ventura.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers eight or 10-inch bundt cakes in 40 designs and nine flavors including red velvet, lemon and chocolate chip.

The cakes also come in bite-sized portions (called bundtinis) and the popular bundtlet, a mini bundt cake that costs $4.49.  

The business plans to host a family-friendly grand opening at 9 a.m. on March 12, with the first 50 guests winning free bundles for a year with a purchase (that’s one bundtlet per month). 

Nothing Bundt Cakes also has a fundraiser in the works for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which will receive 20 percent of profits from sales on March 11.

Figueroa Mountain Opens Sixth Taproom

Buellton-based Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company recently opened its sixth taproom in Westlake Village.  

The new taproom within Shoppes at Westlake Village can seat 200, boasting a 15-barrel brewhouse, family-friendly menu and an on-site glimpse into the brewing process — similar to the setup in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

“The taproom turned out better than we could have imagined,” President Jaime Dietenhofer said in a statement. 

“We wanted to create a great place to meet friends or bring the family with a comfortable atmosphere. I think we did just that. Our design team at Bitton Designs really helped us elevate the taproom to a new level. It’s truly stunning.” 

Nic Bortolin will serve as head brewer of the Westlake Village location, which in addition to a year-round beer lineup will offer beers on nitro, collaboration beers from their Short Tank Series, seasonal beers and taproom specialties brewed by Bortolin as well as from other brewpubs.  

Beer cocktails and floats are available along with non-alcoholic beverages, and cask ales will be coming soon.

Holdren’s Celebrates 13 Years

Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood at 512 State St. will celebrate 13 years of serving Santa Barbara with a new bar menu and soon-to-launch catering menu.

When creating the bar menu, Clay Holdren knew his regular customers would appreciate daily specials as well as dishes like filet mignon sandwich and a blackened ahi sashimi salad. 

Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood, which on Yelp ranks in the top 10 Santa Barbara steakhouses, has a second location in Newbury Park.

Student Wins NAWBO Rising Star Award

Tally Darsonval, a Santa Barbara City College sophomore, has won the Rising Star of the Year Award from the local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Darsonval, 19, studies business at SBCC and hopes to one day open her own martial arts studio.

She will receive the award, which includes a $500 scholarship and chance to meet potential business investors, at a March 10 NAWBO-SB luncheon at Hyatt Santa Barbara.

Darsonval is the youngest sensei, or instructor, at Santa Barbara’s Martial Arts Family Fitness where she has been teaching child and adult martial arts and kickboxing for more than a year.

She moved with her family to Santa Barbara in January 2012 and after five months at Santa Barbara High School, earned a Career Education Award from Partners in Education.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

