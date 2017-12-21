BizHawk: Riviera Towel Company Imports Quality Accessories from Turkey

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Some people use towels to dry their bodies after a warm shower or frolick in the pool.

For married couple Albert and Shannon DiPadova, however, that’s so limiting. Towels can and should be more than cloths; they should be clothing accessories.

The husband and wife team own Riviera Towel Company in De La Guerra Plaza, and have combined a hobby with a passion to simultaneously create one of Santa Barbara’s warmest and coolest products around.

“My wife liked towels. I liked marine conservancies,” Albert DiPadova said. “We combined powers.”

He’s a New York-Italian and she’s a Santa Barbara-Italian, and together they created the company three years ago as a wholesale and online store.

They opened the Santa Barbara store at 727 De la Guerra Plaza in March and are hoping to introduce their product to a wider audience.

“We wanted to create a brand that both delivered handmade textiles while doing something good for the different marine conservancy agencies we support,” Albert said. “Ocean is the most important natural resource we have, and I am dedicated to help heal and protect it.”

A percentage of the sale of each towel goes to the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and other marine organizations.

"We are donating funds to these agencies to help them heal and protect the oceans."

The company imports towels from Turkey, Tunisia and Greece. They are thin by design and dry fast. The roll up tight, and can be used as fashion accessories, such as wraps and scarves.

“They are really high quality, compared to buying a towel from China,” said Albert, who added that the towels represent “a millennia of weaving technology.”

He said the tassels on the towels are all hand tied.

“The ones from China fall apart,” he said.

They come in about 60 different styles and design, and in 10 colors. They reflect the Rivieras of the world, including the Italian, French, and American Rivera — Santa Barbara.

Shannon customizes the towels with various styles, patterns and colors.

The U.S., Albert said, is just beginning to jump on the Turkish towel train.

“They have been super popular in Europe for centuries,” he said. “They are starting to catching on in America. They are becoming more widely known and accepted.”

Those interested in the towels can also visit rivieratowel.com.

Bluewater Grill Coming

Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurants will open a restaurant at 15 E. Cabrillo Blvd. on Jan. 22.

The restaurant combines fresh, sustainable seafood with monthly chef’s tastings, Central Coast wine pours, and neighborhood happy hours, according to a news release.

The Bluewater Grill will donate a percentage of its proceeds in 2018 to the Thomas Fire Fund, established by the United Way of Ventura County, United Way of Santa Barbara County, American Red Cross of Ventura County and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services.

“We’ve been working with the city of Santa Barbara for more than a year so already feel a part of this close-knit community,” said Jimmy Ulcickas, Bluewater co-founder and co-owner. “In addition to directly supporting the fire-relief effort, we look forward to doing what we can in 2018 to come alongside residents, firefighters and others impacted by the fire.”

The Santa Barbara restaurant will be the eighth Bluewater neighborhood restaurant.

Chanel Ducharme, former chef de cuisine at the Hungry Cat in Santa Barbara, will serve as the restaurant’s executive chef, and Colin Lohenry will serve as the restaurant’s general manager.

To learn more about or donate to the Thomas Fire Fund, go to http://vcunitedway.org/.

Airport Extension

The Santa Barbara City Council recently approved a lease extension agreement with Atlantic Aviation at the Santa Barbara Airport. The two-year lease extension will allow Atlantic Aviation to provide uninterrupted aviation services while a new master plan is developed for the airport.

“We appreciate the confidence the city continues to express in Atlantic Aviation. Santa Barbara has a well-earned reputation of having one of the best managed aviation facilities in the country. We value being part of the team at the airport that delivers aviation services to our residents and the many travelers who visit Santa Barbara,” said Brianne Whitney, Atlantic Aviation’s General Manager at Santa Barbara Airport.

Atlantic Aviation is a full-service FBO that provides aircraft fueling, maintenance, planning, and professional management services to the aviation community, according to a news release.

New attorney

Nicholas A. Behrman has joinedthe law firm of Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray.

Behrman will join the firm’s business and real estate teams. Firm partner Trevor Large said Behrman is “bright and intuitive.”

“He understands complex contracts and has been shown to be a skilled negotiator,” Large said in a statement. “We look forward to what he brings to the firm and how he will assist our clients.”



Prior to joining the firm, Behrman worked with a boutique mergers-and-acquisitions firm in the Los Angeles area. He worked closely on multiple real estate acquisitions, and gained a deep understanding of private equity funding and corporate finance.



Behrman attended UCLA’s School of Law and earned his bachelor of arts from Villanova University. He is a Santa Barbara native.

