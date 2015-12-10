BizHawk: Wildwood Kitchen Opens at The Mill Project

Advice

High Sierra Grill aims for Monday opening, Smart & Final store opens in Goleta and Santa Barbara Public Market will host Youth Interactive pop-up boutique

The owner of Julienne restaurant in Santa Barbara is going back to his roots with a new concept called Wildwood Kitchen, which opened this week at the Mill Project.

Growing up in Eugene, Ore., Justin West remembers his father’s barbecue restaurant, where classic American fare reigned supreme.

He’s bringing the smoked goodness to his new hometown of Santa Barbara, launching an eatery at 410 E. Haley St. as executive chef inside the “lifestyle-centric” development at the corner of Laguna and Haley streets. West is joined in the venture by co-owner Adam Poverman.

Wildwood Kitchen parts from a global-focused menu at Julienne, which has been open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday at 138 E. Canon Perdido St. for seven years.

“Different food,” West said. “Same idea. I’m down to be down here on Haley Street.”

Wildwood Kitchen is open for lunch and dinner and will soon be joined in the complex by the Wood Shed, a smaller eatery that plans to pair offerings with Third Window Brewing, a new label founded by Kristopher Parker, grandson of the late Fess Parker.

That brewery should open in the coming weeks, joining Mac Grant Fitness, Municipal Winery’s Potek label, and AB Design Studios, according to proprietors Kirsten and Darrell Becker.

Millworks Design Studio — home to the owners’ Becker Studios — also opened this week and will serve coffee made from Handlebar Coffee Roasters beans.

“We hope to have a grand opening with all merchants in full swing after the first of the year,” Kirsten Becker told Noozhawk.

High Sierra Grill to Open Monday

The long-awaited High Sierra Grill will open to the public Monday, according to owners.

The eatery will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, filling a location previously occupied by the Elephant Bar near Santa Barbara Airport for more than 30 years, at 521 Firestone Rd. in Goleta.

Owners had originally planned for an opening Dec. 7.

Goleta Smart & Final Opens

A Smart & Final Extra! store opened this week at 7090 Hollister Ave. in Goleta — the first such store in southern Santa Barbara County.

The 25,757-square-foot store is designed to serve businesses and organizations as well as household, with goods in larger sizes and foodservice products.

The store, which will create more than 60 new jobs, also made two $2,500 donations as a sign of its commitment to the community, honoring the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Goleta Valley South Little League.

Youth Interactive Boutique Pops Up

A Youth Interactive pop-up boutique has moved into Santa Barbara Public Market next to Flagstone Pantry.

The store, open now through Dec. 31, will sell all kinds of goods and products made by the artistic teenagers the nonprofit serves — including clothing, bags, artwork, baked good and more.

Public Market is hosting Youth Interactive free of charge, with all proceeds benefiting the youth’s businesses.

The Pop-Up Boutique is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Easy Lift Adds Partner

Easy Lift Transportation has announced Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond as its newest Adopt-A-Van partner.

Zodo’s opted to invite Easy Lift passengers for a free game of bowling and lunch as a sign of appreciation and to launch the partnership.

Zodo’s also provides discounts to various other nonprofit organizations, such as Braille Institute, Special Olympics and Sanctuary House.

