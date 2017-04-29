Braille Institute Classes: From Digital Photography to Self-Defense

Braille Institute Santa Barbara’s mission to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life continues in its spring/summer class offerings for anyone in the Tri-County area facing the challenges of vision loss.

More than 80 classes are offered for free and may be joined at any time during the spring/summer session. Prospective students can explore what might become a new passion or hone their work and independent living skills through the classes.

The schedule features two new classes, including Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) for those diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, and Digital Photography using PhotoVoice.

Braille Institute Santa Barbara offers its current session of educational, social and recreational classes now through July 28. Classes are held at the center, 2031 De La Vina St. and at other locations in the community.

“Braille Institute Santa Barbara’s spring schedule is filled with classes designed to build self-confidence in a safe environment that will lead to success in the workplace and throughout life,” said Michael Lazarovits, executive director.

“While vision loss can lead to feelings of isolation and even helplessness, we’re all capable of caring for ourselves and pursuing our interests in life, whether this involves learning to play an instrument or pursuing a career,” he said.



Braille Institute's spring classes will teach a variety of skills from the art of ceramics to playing the ukulele; fitness and sports from golf to swimming and Zumba; as well as the latest mainstream and accessible technologies.

The goal of each class is to restore self-confidence and enable people who are blind or visually impaired to comfortably execute familiar tasks in a new way. Students are free to join a class and explore their interests at any time.

Highlights of the classes and programs include:

» iPad for Beginners – All iPads and iPhones include a screen reader and magnification built into the operating system. All of the devices’ accessibility features are available at no extra cost, and students will learn how to fully use each one.

Apps beneficial for those who are visually impaired will also be explored.

» PhotoVoice Digital Photography — Providing the means to creatively explore, document and tell an individual's story all while having fun with photography.

Rather than emphasizing the actual images produced and visual aesthetics, the focus is on the process of taking, creating and communicating with images.

» The Wellness Kitchen – Students will learn techniques to cut, slice, mix and measure safely, with limited or no vision. They will learn how to prepare fresh, nutritious and delicious meals with their new skills.

» Self-defense – This class emphasizes learning to maximize one's ability to be safe in life, both in public and private. The class takes a mind and body approach to self-defense, discovering one's internal and external power while learning street awareness and self-defense skills.

Living With Vision Loss classes and Independent Living Skills classes are especially useful for those facing a recent diagnosis of vision loss or a significant loss of vision, or want to keep up with new options for independence.

These classes cover three basic skill areas: adaptive cooking, sensory awareness and home management.

In addition to the adult class schedule, Braille Institute offers free in-home consultations, as well as one-on-one low vision rehabilitation, technology instruction, a youth program, and access to an award-winning audio and braille library.

Braille Institute holds classes year-round with sessions in fall, winter, spring and summer. Class schedules are available at http://www.brailleinstitute.org/images/SantaBarbara/2017-Spring-Summer-SB-Schedule.pdf.

For more information about registering for classes or to get a Braille Institute student referral form, contact Phillis Castagna, 682-6222 ext. 8302.

Braille Institute Santa Barbara is online at BrailleInstitute.org/SantaBarbara.

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Braille Institute Santa Barbara.