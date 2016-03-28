Braille Institute Santa Barbara to Discuss Future of Tech for Vision Impaired at Community Event

Join Braille Institute Santa Barbara for an afternoon of expert, interactive presentations on the evolution of technologies to support those facing permanent vision loss.

The event is part of the Braille Institute’s Active Aging with Low Vision free community education series, made possible thanks to the generous support of the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation.

Active Aging with Low Vision: Focus on Technology will take place from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2016, featuring an expert panel discussion, technology demonstrations and keynote speaker Yulun Wang, Chairman and CEO of InTouch Health.

This event will take place at Braille Institute Santa Barbara, located at 2031 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara, and is free and open to the public.

“We encourage everyone in the community who is affected by vision loss, families and professionals in all areas of health care, human services and technology to attend and join this important conversation,” said Michael Lazarovits, Braille Institute Santa Barbara executive director. “With an exceptional roster of guest experts, this event promises to be uniquely inspiring to our local entrepreneurial community and a vital opportunity for the community at large to learn about the newest technologies to support themselves or a loved one with low vision.”

The Active Aging with Low Vision: Focus on Technology event will host Santa Barbara technology leaders who will review developments in mainstream and adaptive technology and share insights on the evolution and future of technology for those who are visually impaired.

The event will feature a keynote address by Wang, a pioneer in health technology and robotic surgery; a panel discussion on the future of technology for those facing progressive and permanent vision loss with Ken Richardson, former President and COO of Hughes Aircraft and author of Hughes After Howard: The Story of Hughes Aircraft Company; demonstrations of new technologies, including NuEyes ODG Smart Glasses, with Nate Streeper, Braille Institute library coordinator; Tracy Alfino, Braille Institute Santa Barbara technology specialist and Greg Benavidez, Access Technology Specialist; as well as a question and answer session.

“At Braille Institute, we are proud to help those facing progressive and permanent vision loss navigate daily tasks and lead independent lives,” said Lazarovits.

The event is free of charge. Please RSVP by visiting www.brailleinstitute.org/santabarbara or calling 1.800.BRAILLE (272.4553).

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Braille Institute of Santa Barbara.