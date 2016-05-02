Brandon Crane is First-Round Leader in Channel League Golf

Golf

Santa Barbara High's Brandon Crane emerged as the leader after the first round of the 36-hole Channel League Individual Golf Championship on Monday at Soule Park in Ojai.

Crane fired a 1-over par 71 to take a two-shot lead over Sam Metzger of San Marcos.

The field is tightly bunched, with Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Isaac Stone of Santa Barbara three shots off the lead at 74, and Andres Fairbairn of Dos Pueblos four back at 75. DP's Zach Steinberger and Chad Visser each shot 76s.

The first-day cut line was 82

The top seven players after today's final round qualify for the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships.

Channel League Individual Championships

Par 72 Soule Park GC



Last Name, First Name, School, Score

Crane Brandon Santa Barbara 71

Metzger Sam San Marcos 73

Reichard Bennett San Marcos 74

Stone Isaac Santa Barbara 74

Fairbairn Andres Dos Pueblos 75

Steinberger Zach Dos Pueblos 76

Visser Chad San Marcos 76

Pigatti Joseph Dos Pueblos 77

Teron Mason Buena 78

Coombs Austin Santa Barbara 79

Rodriguez James Buena 79

Gomersall Preston Santa Barbara 79

Warren Conard Ventura 79

Quezada Bryce San Marcos 80

Cheung Daniel Dos Pueblos 82

Benedictus Mikha Dos Pueblos 82

Vigna Luke Dos Pueblos 82

