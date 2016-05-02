Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Brandon Crane is First-Round Leader in Channel League Golf

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 2, 2016 | 7:51 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's Brandon Crane emerged as the leader after the first round of the 36-hole Channel League Individual Golf Championship on Monday at Soule Park in Ojai.

Crane fired a 1-over par 71 to take a two-shot lead over Sam Metzger of San Marcos.

The field is tightly bunched, with Bennett Reichard of San Marcos and Isaac Stone of Santa Barbara three shots off the lead at 74, and Andres Fairbairn of Dos Pueblos four back at 75. DP's Zach Steinberger and Chad Visser each shot 76s.

The first-day cut line was 82

The top seven players after today's final round qualify for the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships.

Channel League Individual Championships
Par 72 Soule Park GC

Last Name, First Name, School,  Score
Crane Brandon Santa Barbara 71
Metzger Sam San Marcos 73
Reichard Bennett San Marcos 74
Stone Isaac Santa Barbara 74
Fairbairn Andres Dos Pueblos 75
Steinberger Zach Dos Pueblos 76
Visser Chad San Marcos 76
Pigatti Joseph Dos Pueblos 77
Teron Mason Buena 78
Coombs Austin Santa Barbara 79
Rodriguez James Buena 79
Gomersall Preston Santa Barbara 79
Warren Conard Ventura 79
Quezada Bryce San Marcos 80
Cheung Daniel Dos Pueblos 82
Benedictus Mikha Dos Pueblos 82
Vigna Luke Dos Pueblos 82
 

