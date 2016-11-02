Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Brian Goebel: California Needs a Proposition Limiting the Number of Ballot Propositions

By Brian Goebel | November 2, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

If you haven’t tuned out the upcoming election because of distaste for the presidential candidates or apathy in light of one-party rule here in California, you might have noticed that there are 17 — yes, 17 — statewide propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The only way to keep track of them is to peruse your 224-page — yes, 224-page — Official Voter Information Guide. Even the most conscientious and informed voters will not read the entire guide, particularly the text of the actual propositions, which might as well be “blah blah blah.”

Indeed, how realistic is it to expect voters to read such a guide when many (excluding members of the 2040 Matters community, of course) will not read a 224-word blog post on their smart phones?

And even if a voter were to read the entire guide, he or she may not be satisfied with the quality of the information it provides regarding the purpose, costs and benefits associated with various propositions. Many of the arguments in favor and against the various propositions literally start and end with: “Don’t be fooled” by the other side.

If you are a voter who does not want to be fooled, what do you have to do before casting your vote? You have to conduct independent research into the propositions.

Ideally, you would like to:

» Read carefully reasoned statements in favor and against the policy changes contained in the pPropositions, supported with annotations and evidence, rather than hyperbole, ALLCAPS and exclamation points

» Hear thoughtful interviews in which proponents and detractors were forced to justify their positions and rebut their opponents’ arguments

» Review independent assessments of the propositions from knowledgeable third parties and policy experts

» Consider the costs and benefits of the status quo as well as alternatives to the proposed policy changes

This would be a lot of work — far more than most people have the time to do. So, if you were serious about getting it done, you would almost certainly have to pay someone to perform the research and analysis, and then make policy recommendations for you.

The good news is that you are already paying two people to perform this job for you: Your Assembly member and your state senator.

The bad news is that they are not doing their jobs, which is why we have 17 propositions on our ballot, many of which cover critical public policy issues that deserve thorough analysis and debate in the Legislature rather than decision by direct democracy in a state in which political scientists have posed the provocative question: “Are Californian voters too ignorant to vote?”

If you want to make legislators do their jobs, improve public policy and make the ballot more manageable in future years, you should support a proposition that limits the number of propositions that can appear on a ballot. Our vote would be for no more than three.

This would be a worthy undertaking for the 2040 Matters community leading up to the 2018 elections. Who’s in?

For the Nov. 8 ballot, your best approach is to vote “no” on a proposition unless you have done your homework and determined that the proposition represents the best approach for dealing with a critical public policy problem.

Using this approach, only Proposition 54 clearly deserves a “yes” vote; a handful of propositions warrant careful assessment (52, 53, 58, 62, 64 and 66).

If you are interested in obtaining additional information on the other propositions, we would recommend you consult the Reason in Government, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times guides, and also read as many op-eds as you can on the various propositions, like the Los Angeles Times op-ed recommending a “no” vote on Proposition 55.

Just doing this level of research and analysis will likely convince you that capping the number of ballot propositions is a good idea for a future proposition.

— Brian Goebel is editor in chief of the nonpartisan 2040 Matters, a Santa Barbara-based public policy blog dedicated to restoring the American Dream for “Generation X+” and future generations by combating declining civic engagement and offering alternatives to political polarization. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 