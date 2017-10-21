Bryan Tari Brings Piano and Patter to Lobero

In 1601, William Shakespeare’s character Orsino in Twelfth Night declared: “If music be the food of love, play on.”

Maestro and virtuoso pianist Bryan Tari of Santa Barbara will be doing just that at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Tari will be pairing up with recording artist Lina Loi to create an evening that covers decades of standards, jazz standards, as well as a classical repertoire and original work.

More than 400 years have passed since Shakespeare wrote those words above, and Tari’s concert promises to be not just food, but a feast for the body and soul.

Born in Hollywood with Hungarian roots, Tari is the consummate performer, playing the piano as well as he plays with the audience.

He is a throwback to another era of showmen who played the piano; think Liberace (minus the rhinestones and candelabra), Oscar Levant or Victor Borge.

Tari delivers snappy patter throughout the show, whether he’s talking about the background of a particular piece or his own compositions and arrangements, interspersed with playful observations on the music or his own career.

As a young, classically trained pianist, Tari was part of the Opening Ceremonies for the 1984 Olympics playing George Gershwin’s quintessential American composition, “Rhapsody in Blue,” along with 83 other pianists at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Composer John Williams conducted the special orchestra at the 1984 Olympic Games. Tari went on to a career as a performer and recording artist on those ebony and ivory keyboards.

Having moved to Santa Barbara only a few years ago, Tari's new found love for the city inspired him to write about its longest running festival: Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Tari will play a selection from his latest album of “Fiesta Suites.”

This concert will be the premiere of Tari's “Star Wars Piano Medley,” a piano arrangement of music from episodes four and one of Star Wars.

Atlantic Recording artist Loi, who was discovered by Stevie Wonder, will deliver vocal selections from her classical repertoire of Puccini; and jazz as only Gershwin could write in the Billie Holiday style, with Tari accompanying.

Concert tickets are $38-$68 and may be purchased through the Lobero Theater website www.lobero.org. This program is sponsored by Hotel Santa Barbara.

— Maureen McFadden for Bryan Tari.