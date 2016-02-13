Joyce, John Dudley Honored at CADA Fighting Back Mentorship Benefit

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Santa Barbara’s finest converged on the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club for the sold-out Fifth Annual Gratitude Luncheon benefiting the Fighting Back School-Based Mentoring Program of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse.

The afternoon affair raised more than $70,000 in support of the life-enriching service that matches mentors to at-risk students affected by drug and alcohol abuse.

“We’ve made a lot of strides with all of our school-based programs in terms of providing school-based counselors to really help the students deal with alcohol and drug abuse,” said Ed Stonefelt, CADA president and CEO.

“Right now, we have 85 active mentor relationships, and we have about 30 mentees on the waiting list. Typically, our programs run 80 to 100 relationships at any one time.”

Mentors and mentees were all smiles as they greeted guests on the oceanside patio before striding into the ballroom, which was tastefully decorated in a springtime theme, with each table graced by a stunning bouquet of lilies, courtesy of Maria Long.

The celebratory event opened with a stellar performance by 2014 Teen Star runner-up Dylan Ortega, a country music phenom from Santa Ynez.

Stonefelt then took the podium to elaborate on why the school-based mentorship program is effective.

“The mentees who get on our list are looking for a mentor in their life,” he said. “In many cases there could be a lot of reasons for that, whether it’s looking for additional structure or help in their lives.”

Keynote speaker Jamie DeVries — a San Marcos High School economics teacher who advises Kids Helping Kids, the powerhouse student-run nonprofit organization — emphasized the importance of mentorship, unity and overcoming fear by helping others who are less fortunate.

He said he learned the traits from his beloved grandfather.

“My grandfather was the most unassuming man I’ve ever met, yet my biggest hero,” Devries said. “He never called attention to himself, and was deeply and profoundly interested in what ‘the other’ had to say.

“‘If you have a problem with contentment, you invest in people. People pay dividends. You never see a hearse pulling a U-Haul. You can’t take it with you.’ His funeral was a testament to his life.”

CADA’s only married couple mentors, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and her husband, John, were honored with the Penny Jenkins Mentor of the Year Award.

The Dudleys, who have been mentors for more than two years, initially were inspired by their sons, Matt and Sam, who got the family working with mentees.

John’s mentees are two brothers, ages 12 and 10, while Joyce is the proud mentee of Rosie.

Rosie, Joyce said, is “an excellent student. I just share my world with her — take her to meetings, my office, we also go to local theater and restaurants. I try to introduce her to all sort of people, IT specialists, law enforcement officers, firefighters — even Gov. Jerry Brown when he came to town.”

Speaking for her husband, Joyce addressed some of the questions that potential mentors might have, including “I am so busy, stressed, tired and need do something for me.”

“This is for you!” she exclaimed. “Rosie brings endless joy into my life. It feels so good to be there for her and watch her learn and grow. It is my pleasure and my honor, and I know we are, after two-plus years, lifelong friends.”

The Fighting Back Mentor Program started in 1994 and currently serves more than 30 schools in the Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara school districts. More than 2,000 people have served as mentors since the program’s inception, with currently 85 active matches and 20 kids on the waiting list for mentoring relationships.

Mentors meet with their mentees once a week for an hour at the student’s school campus, providing one-on-one mentorship. These interactions strive to build self-confidence, leadership skills and positivity, while helping to avoid negative or anti-social behaviors, and educating the youths about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

“It’s a school-based program and a very safe environment for the mentor and mentee to get to know each other,” Stonefelt said. “And the mentor provides a lot of structure and awareness of what the world offers to these young individuals, and really helps encourage them not only to do well in school but to achieve their potential.”

Joyce Dudley spoke of the added value that mentors can provide with experiences as an additional outlet to a mentee’s family, and rejoiced in the gift of giving back.

“On behalf of the Dudley family, thank you to CADA for giving us the gift of mentees,” she said. “To all of you: Do something nice for yourself and your family, and become a mentor!”

