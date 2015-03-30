Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

CALM in Santa Maria Hosting ‘Ladies Get Loud’ Benefit Cocktail Party

By Sydney Gardner for CALM | March 30, 2015 | 6:57 p.m.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time when CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) invites the public to join them in building a community of responsibility to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and neglect, and to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families.

In an effort to raise awareness and educate the communities they serve, CALM in Santa Maria is hosting its second annual "Ladies Get Loud for CALM," a fundraiser cocktail party at the Santa Maria Country Club from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

At this special ladies night out, the women will get the VIP treatment all evening, as they are waited on by "celebrity waiters" — local notable gentlemen who will be serving them local wine and hors d'oeuvres throughout the evening. Celebrity waiters participating in the Ladies Get Loud event include Dan Orr, Santa Maria fire chief; Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County supervisor; and Jeff Cotter, executive director of the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

There will also be celebrity waiters participating from a variety of local Santa Maria businesses, including Coca Cola Bottling, Toyota of Santa Maria, Dan Blough Construction, Pacific Energy and more.  Additionally, two staff members from CALM's Santa Maria office, Scott Whiteley and Salvador Vargas, will be participating. All these men are volunteering the gift of their time for this event, and any tips they raise will all be donated to CALM.

Jay Turner, the program director for KXFM 99.1, will return this year to emcee the event. CALM will also be doing a "Text to Give" opportunity, where guests can send a message to 41444 with the word "CALM" a dollar amount they wish to donate, their name and a message. Those who are unable to attend the Ladies Get Loud event on April 23 are also encouraged to "Text to Give" and make a donation to CALM at their leisure.

Tickets for the Ladies Get Loud event are $40 each, and sponsorships are available. Click here for tickets or call 805.266.0052.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children.  CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.  CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being. For more information, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing CALM.

