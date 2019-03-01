Caltrans Sets Public Meeting About 101 Bridge Replacement Project

Caltrans District 5 will hold a Public Information Meeting/Open House regarding a proposal to replace the northbound and southbound bridges on Highway 101 at the Refugio Road undercrossing eight miles west of Goleta in Santa Barbara County.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held in an open-house format, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Those attending will be able to learn more about this project, view informational displays and ask questions of the project team, including staff from engineering and traffic operations.

The public may also receive more information on this project by contacting Yvonne Hoffman, Caltrans environmental coordinator, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, or email [email protected]

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.