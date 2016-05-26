Captain’s Log: Cachuma Lake Hosts Adventures for Kids of all Ages

Capt. Tiffany Vague, manager at Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center put together an adventure at Cachuma Lake last week, and it turned out to be a blast.

She rented a cabin for her family and posted on Hook, Line & Sinker’s Facebook page, which brought out about 20 of the store’s regular customers who reserved campsites, cabins or whatever suited their taste and brought camping gear, fishing gear and even a couple of kayaks.

The adventure spanned three nights and three days and let me tell you… people had a truckload of fun hiking, fishing, barbecuing, hanging around the campfire swapping stories until late and then deciding whether to get up early to fish or just sleep in and share coffee whenever they crawled out of the sack.

The fishing was surprisingly good. The famous Lake is taking some flak because the water level is down and the launch ramps cannot be used, but the shorelines were surprisingly productive, and boats can be rented at the Marina.

Capt. Vague and friends rented a patio boat to explore the lake, sightsee and fish till the cows came home. When split between a group of folks, the cost isn’t bad.

Shaun Vague Jr. caught a 5-pound bass, which would have made a bass pro proud. Kyle Pace caught a very heavy carp, and John Vague caught a nice catfish.

Between everyone there were all of those species, plus trout and crappie caught. The Lake may be smaller than usual but the fish are certainly not!

While wandering about enjoying the Lake and trails, many folks in the group visited the Nature Center, which is an exceptionally popular spot to visit and learn about the flora and fauna of the area.

The Nature Center is a shining example of the wonderful nonprofits we enjoy here in the Santa Barbara area and is a worthwhile organization to consider a donation to.

Everyone in the group came back talking about how much fun they had, how friendly the Lake staff was and how they hope to turn this into a regular event over much of the year.

Capt. Vague is always willing to put things together through the store, so stop by Hook, Line & Sinker or look up its Facebook page and work with her to bring you and your family along.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.