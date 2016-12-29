Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Huge Lingcod Proves We’ve Got Whoppers Out There

A 31-pounder caught off Santa Rosa Island is no fish story

Capt. Tiffany Vague hefts a 31-pound lingcod, caught by Larry Reiche of Montecito aboard charter boat WaveWalker.
Capt. Tiffany Vague hefts a 31-pound lingcod, caught by Larry Reiche of Montecito aboard charter boat WaveWalker. (Capt. David Bacon)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | December 29, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Channel and Channel Islands form an incredibly good and diverse fishery, as we were reminded on a trip this week aboard my charter boat, WaveWalker, when we really got into the lingcod and some were worthy of bragging rights.

Autumn and early winter are when the biggest lingcod come into shallower water and the catch of a 31-pounder at the Channel Islands is proof the big fish are here for Santa Barbara and Ventura county anglers.

WaveWalker was fishing last Thursday off the front side of Santa Rosa Island when Larry Reiche of Montecito felt his heavy-action rod bend surprisingly deep.

Reiche was in for a workout for the next 20 minutes, cranking up something very heavy and argumentative on his Vague Rod and Shimano reel spooled with braid and topped off with fluorocarbon leader.

At color, Capt. Tiffany Vague (maker of Vague Rods), whistled as she hefted two lingcod aboard. A 31-pounder had hit a Lingslayer lure from Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center and a 15-pounder was on the 7/0 teaser hook baited with a mackerel.

“Anytime you can make a drop with a Lingslayer and a teaser hook and come up with 46 combined pounds of raging 'lingasaur' off the California Coast, you’ve got braggin’ rights for life," Vague told Reiche.

This seasoned skipper (your faithful reporter) has been fishing the Santa Barbara Channel since the 1960s. I have seen some very large lingcod and other fish come to color (just below the surface when you can first see what kind of fish it is). I do recall catching even bigger lingcod into the 40s, but ancient fish in the 30s and 40s are rare off California.

While we were out fishing that day, we had fish take our lures and baits and then just bulldog back down into their rocky lairs 250 feet below. They, too, were exceptionally big lingcod and we didn’t have much of a chance to stop them.

It does my heart and conscience good to know that we are doing a good job at managing our fisheries through the Magnuson-Stevens Act, and the tried-and-true fisheries managers of our country. This has nothing to do with MPAs nor with sanctuaries. This is just good fisheries management and we catch fish to prove it.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 