Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, January 31 , 2019, 5:10 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Mysteries And Forces of Santa Cruz Island

Powerful blowholes are sights to behold

The rugged north shore of Santa Cruz Island is both inspiring and humbling.
The rugged north shore of Santa Cruz Island is both inspiring and humbling. (Courtesy photo)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | January 31, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

Santa Cruz Island – the big island dead ahead when standing on a Santa Barbara beach looking seaward (south) – is a place of mysteries and powerful oceanic forces that humble mere mortals.

A boat cruise along the north shore of the island (the side that faces the mainland) is absolutely captivating under almost any weather and sea conditions. Add some oceanic power like large swells, and astonishing things happen.

Imagine a whoosh of water and air — twice the size of a blue whale spout — horizontal and aimed right at you. Now combine that with a sudden roar as loud as a major waterfall.

That’s what an island blowhole is like when we have massive swells pounding the rugged north shore of Santa Cruz Island as we did recently during a big-swell event.

That cliff-dominated shoreline features hundreds of small sea caves and crevices which quickly fill with water and then overfill, creating intense compression of trapped air and the full force of a powerful open-ocean swell pounding the cliffs.

That’s when nature’s eruptive forces are unleashed, expelling (like exhaling) vast quantities of atomized air and water that look to me like a gigantic pressurized water cannon.

Sometimes, too, a glorious rainbow will briefly form, mesmerize us through a range of shapes and color bands, then dissipate just as quickly. These phenomena are a sight to behold and to remember. You’ll be telling the story for years to come.

A casual cruise along the face of the cliffs at Santa Cruz Island can suddenly be interrupted by huge horizontal spouts whenever a set of swells sweeps through. I’ve seen blowhole spouts spray 200 feet and douse everyone onboard.

It can be a scary moment but nearly always results in hysterical laughter, followed by much toweling off.

It is difficult to predict exactly where blowholes will spout because different sea caves and crevasses become positioned just right with changes in tides and swell size. Given a high enough tide and big enough swells, maybe even big Painted Cave can become a blowhole of epic proportions.

The best chances of finding an active blowhole can be found from the west end eastward to roughly Twin Harbors. Once a good one is spotted, it is likely to blow again and again until the tide or the size of the swells change. Go find an island blowhole and bring along a good camera.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 